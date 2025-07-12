Oat Milkers Take over as Modesto Downs Stockton 6-3 to Even Series

July 12, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - Dressed as the Malmö Oat Milkers for a special promotional night, the Modesto Nuts powered their way to a 6-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Thursday at John Thurman Field, evening the six-game series at two games apiece. In front of a crowd enjoying Oatly-themed festivities and limited-edition uniforms, the Nuts broke open a tight game with a four-run sixth inning and held off a late Stockton push to secure the win.

Modesto led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth before tying the game and then exploding in the sixth. RBI hits from Ricardo Cova, Carter Dorighi, and Austin St. Laurent helped fuel the rally, as the Nuts capitalized on two wild pitches and a Ports error to take control. The offense racked up 13 hits on the night, led by Gabriel Moncada's 3-for-4 performance, including a triple, and St. Laurent's three-hit, one-RBI effort.

Starter Walter Ford was sharp for Modesto, tossing six shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out five to improve to 4-3 on the season. Although reliever Pedro Da Costa Lemos gave up three runs (2 earned) in the seventh and eighth innings, closer Jose Geraldo worked a clean ninth for his sixth save.

Stockton starter Cole Miller took the loss, allowing five unearned runs across 4.2 innings. Despite a 10-hit night, the Ports struggled to capitalize, going just 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. With the victory, the Oat Milkers-aka the Nuts-improve to 47-38, 9-10 in the second half, while Stockton drops to 38-47, 6-13 in the second half. The series continues Friday night in Modesto.







California League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.