Nuts Fall to Grizzlies, 7-3, as Costly Errors and Missed Opportunities Pile Up

July 26, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts dropped their fourth game in five nights to the Fresno Grizzlies, falling 7-3 on Saturday at John Thurman Field. Despite an early 3-1 lead, Modesto was undone by four defensive errors and a relentless Fresno offense that took control late. The loss drops the Nuts to 52-43 overall anpicked up another win in their final series ever at John Thurman Field.

Fresno struck early with a run in the first inning and padded their lead with two unearned runs in the third off of starter Ryan Sloan and two more unearned runs in the fifth off reliever Jean Munoz. Designated hitter Jake Hinderleider led the way offensively for the Grizzlies with two hits, including a two-run single, while Robert Calaz and Kelvin Hidalgo each chipped in RBIs. Starter Jackson Cox earned the win, fanning eight over five innings despite giving up a two-run homer to Modesto's Matthew Ellis.

Modesto's offense struggled to get going after the first inning, managing just six hits and striking out 11 times. Matthew Ellis was a bright spot with a two-run homer and a hit-by-pitch, while Felnin Celesten added an RBI double. The Nuts had few answers for the Fresno bullpen, which allowed only two baserunners over the final six innings.

Defensive miscues proved costly for Modesto, with two errors by catcher Connor Dykstra and another each by Gabriel Moncada and Austin St. Laurent leading to several unearned runs. With the series now in Fresno's favor, the Nuts will look to clean things up on Sunday as they aim to stay in the thick of the playoff chase.







