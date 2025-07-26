Grizzlies Bounce Back, Grab Series in Modesto

The Fresno Grizzlies (47-48, 18-11) bounced back in a big way Saturday night, capitalizing on four Modesto errors and a strong outing from Jackson Cox to defeat the Nuts (52-43, 14-15) 7-3 at John Thurman Field.

The win secures the week's series against Modesto and improves the Grizzlies to 6-2 at John Thurman Field this year.

Robert Calaz sparked the Grizzlies in the top of the first with a triple to center and came home on a wild pitch to get Fresno on the board.

After Modesto jumped ahead with a three-run first inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Matthew Ellis, Fresno responded immediately.

Fresno seized momentum in the second. Kevin Fitzer led off with a single and Roynier Hernandez walked. With two outs and the bases loaded, Jacob Hinderleider delivered a clutch two-run single to right, tying the game at 3-3.

Cox settled in after a rocky start, striking out eight over five innings and allowing just three runs. The right-hander kept Modesto off the board after the first, giving the Grizzlies a chance to rally.

In the fifth, the Grizzlies capitalized on Modesto's defensive miscues. Yeiker Reyes reached on a missed catch error, and Hinderleider singled.

After a sacrifice bunt from Kelvin Hidalgo and a sac fly from Calaz, Derek Bernard reached on another error, allowing Hinderleider to score and put Fresno up 5-3.

The bullpen took it from there, as Bryan Mena and Tyler Hampu combined for four scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit.

Bernard added a sacrifice fly in the ninth, and Calaz drew a bases-loaded walk to pad the lead.

Hinderleider finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Calaz tripled and drove in two.

Fitzer chipped in two hits and scored once. Fresno's defense was flawless, and Bernard threw out a runner at second from left field.

With the win, Fresno secured a series victory and will look to finish the road trip strong in Sunday's finale.

The series concludes Sunday evening, the Grizzlies final game at John Thurman Field, when Fisher Jameson will take the ball for Fresno against Aiden Butler of Modesto.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







