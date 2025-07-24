Grizzlies Roll Past Nuts 10-1 to Take Second Straight in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies continued their surge in the California League North with a dominant 10-1 win over the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. Fresno jumped on Nuts starter Chi-Shi Shen early, scoring four runs in the second inning and never looking back as they handed Modesto its second straight loss to open the series.

Fresno's offense was relentless, racking up 13 hits and getting contributions up and down the lineup. Roynier Hernandez drove in three runs, Robert Calaz collected three hits and an RBI, and the Grizzlies went 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Starting pitcher Marcos Herrera was sharp, tossing six innings of one-run ball to earn his fifth win of the season, while closer Zack Morris finished it off with three scoreless frames for his first save.

Modesto's lone run came in the first inning on a two-out RBI single from Dervy Ventura, but the offense went quiet after that, managing just six hits and striking out nine times. The Nuts also committed two errors in the field, while failing to take advantage of multiple scoring opportunities, finishing just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The loss drops Modesto to 51-41 on the year and 13-13 in the second half, while Fresno improves to 45-47 overall and 16-10 in the second half, tightening the race in the North Division. The Nuts will look to bounce back Thursday as they try to avoid falling further behind in the playoff chase.







