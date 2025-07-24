Storm Bullpen Quiets Ports Bats to Even Series

STOCKTON, Calif. - Lake Elsinore evened up the six-game series at a game apiece with a 6-4 victory in game two on Wednesday night.

The Storm drove up starter Nathan Dettmer's pitch count in the first innings, scoring three runs (two earned) on four hits and an error. The 38 pitches in the opening frame forced Dettmer to exit with two out before Wilfred Alvarado finished out the first.

The Ports would flip the game around in the bottom of the third to take a one-run lead. Myles Naylor reached on an error to start the inning and advanced all the way to third on the errant throw from the Storm catcher. That was followed by a sac fly from Ali Camarillo to get Stockton on the board at 3-1.

Cameron Leary then doubled (24) to chase the Storm's starter in 2024 first-round pick Kash Mayfield, before reliever Bernard Jose hit Pedro Pineda in the back to put two aboard. The was followed by Dylan Fien's second home run (2) in as many nights, as his three-run bomb 389 feet to right center put the Ports on top 4-3.

But Lake Elsinore would answer immediately in the top of the fourth. Alvarado steadied the ship for the Ports in the second and third innings, but would allow a pair of runs on four hits and an RBI groundout to give the Storm a 5-4 advantage. They would tack on another run in the seventh for a 6-4 lead while Stockton's offense was grounded.

The Ports would manage just three more hits on the night, included another double (25) for Leary to give him the league lead over Lake Elsinore's Lamar King Jr., and a base hit from Fien and Carlos Pacheco, but Stockton wouldn't score again in the 6-4 loss.

UP NEXT: Thursday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with LHP Boston Bateman (5-5, 4.20) going for the Storm versus RHP Jefferson Jean (3-6, 4.93) for the Ports on Barks and Brews Night, where fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game while enjoying $1 beers.

