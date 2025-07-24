Big Innings Boost Herrera in Grizzlies 10-1 Rout

The Fresno Grizzlies (45-47, 16-10) exploded for 10 runs on 13 hits and got a stellar effort from their pitching staff in a 10-1 rout of the Modesto Nuts (51-41, 13-13) Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

After Modesto struck first in the opening frame, Fresno responded with a four-run second inning to seize control.

Derek Bernard singled and scored on a Roynier Hernandez sacrifice fly that was a deep fly ball misplayed in center, allowing two runs to score. Kevin Fitzer and Juan Castillo followed with run-scoring singles, and Jacob Hinderleider capped the rally with an RBI single to right, making it 4-1 Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies kept the pressure on in the fifth. Kelvin Hidalgo doubled down the left field line and scored on Andy Perez's RBI double, and Robert Calaz added a run-scoring single to push the lead to 6-1.

Fresno tacked on in the sixth as Hernandez singled, stole third, and came home on a sacrifice fly from Hinderleider.

In the eighth, Castillo doubled and scored on an error, and Hernandez delivered another RBI single to extend the advantage to 8-1.

The Grizzlies put the game out of reach in the ninth, sending eight men to the plate.

Jimmy Obertop walked and scored when Kevin Fitzer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then Felix Tena walked to force in another run. Hernandez capped his big night with a two-run single to right, giving him three RBIs.

On the mound, Marcos Herrera (5-5) earned the win with six strong innings, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out five.

Zack Morris closed it out with three shutout frames and four strikeouts to earn his first save.

Calaz led the offense with a 3-for-5 night and an RBI. Hernandez drove in three on a 2-4 night to help power the offense as well.

Perez and Castillo each had two hits and scored twice, while Fitzer chipped in with multi-hit efforts.

Fresno's defense was flawless, turning their 81st double play of the season and not committing an error. The Grizzlies' staff held Modesto to just six hits and one walk on the night.

The Grizzlies look to keep rolling Thursday night in Modesto with Brody Brecht taking the ball for Fresno against Lefty Harold Melenge of Modesto.

