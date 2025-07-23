Obertop's Big Hit Clears Grizzlies Trouble for Series Opening Win

The Fresno Grizzlies (44-47, 15-10 second half) stormed back with a three-run ninth inning to stun the Modesto Nuts (51-40, 13-11) in a wild series opener, 9-8, Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

Jimmy Obertop's bases clearing double in the ninth smoothed out what was a rocky back and forth contest.

Fresno wasted no time getting on the board, with Jacob Hinderleider scoring on a Derek Bernard single in the first.

The Grizzlies trailed 4-1 after three innings, as Modesto capitalized on three Grizzlies errors to score four unearned runs.

But Fresno came alive in the fifth when Robert Calaz ripped a two-run double, and Bernard followed with an RBI single apart of a four-run frame to regain the lead.

After Fresno added to the lead in the seventh, Modesto answered with a five-hit, four-run bottom half to surge ahead, 8-6.

But the Grizzlies refused to go quietly. Down by two in the ninth, Roynier Hernandez singled to load the bases before Obertop delivered the knockout blow-a bases-clearing double to right that put Fresno back in front.

Brady Hill (4-2) picked up the win in relief and Nathan Blasick notched his 15th save, stranding the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth.

Fresno finished with 12 hits and overcame four errors, while Modesto committed five errors of their own.

Several Grizzlies bats powered the comeback. Robert Calaz reached base three times, scored three runs and drove in two with a double in the fifth.

Bernard finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including the game's first run and the tying hit during Fresno's big fifth inning.

Obertop collected two hits and drove in three, delivering the decisive swing in the ninth.

Yeiker Reyes also turned in a multi-hit night from the bottom of the lineup, reaching base three times and scoring once. Fresno finished with 12 hits, with six different players driving in at least one run.

The Grizzlies continue their series in Modesto Wednesday night, looking to build on the momentum from a dramatic road victory.

