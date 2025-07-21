Cox Leads Shutout, Grizzlies Grab Series from Ports

The Fresno Grizzlies (43-47, 14-10) capped their road series with a dominant 6-0 shutout of the Stockton Ports (39-51, 7-17) on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

The Grizzlies earned the series victory behind right-hander Jackson Cox, who set the tone with five scoreless innings, scattering two hits and striking out three for his first win of the season.

Felix Ramires followed with three perfect frames, and the Grizzlies bullpen combined for seven consecutive hitless innings to secure the team's third straight victory.

After two quiet innings, Fresno's offense broke through in the third. A pair of hits and a Stockton error set up a three-run frame by loading the bases.

Andy Perez delivered an RBI groundout and Robert Calaz singled up the middle to cash in two more runs and create a 3-0 cushion.

The Grizzlies piled on two more runs in the sixth as Derek Bernard legged out an infield single and Kevin Fitzer walked.

Roynier Hernandez singled in Fitzer and Yeiker Reyes roped a two-strike, two-out single to push the advantage to 5-0.

Reyes tacked on a solo homer in the ninth, his second of the year, to extend the lead to 6-0 and put the game out of reach.

The Grizzlies out-hit the Ports 9-2 and played error-free defense until the late innings. Four of those nine hits came with runners in scoring position as the Grizzlies hit .400 in those opportunities on the night.

Hinderleider and Calaz joined Reyes with multi-hit performances.

The pitching staff closed out the series by limiting Stockton to three hits over the final 18 innings, creating the space for the Grizzlies to outscore the Ports 14-11 over the three-game stretch on the road.

It is Cox's second professional victory and first since May 21, 2023, after he missed all last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The win also keeps the Grizzlies a game ahead of the Modesto for 2nd place and pulls them within two games of first place San Jose.

The Grizzlies open a six-game series on Tuesday against California League North foe, Modesto. It's the final trip for the Grizzlies to John Thurman Field, as it is the final season of the Nuts in Modesto.

