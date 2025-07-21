Giants Travel South for Series with Sixers

July 21, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







SERIES PREVIEW: San Jose Giants (58-32) at Inland Empire 66ers (31-59)

The Giants are in Southern California this week for a six-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, July 22 6:35 PM SJ - Hunter Dryden (3-2, 2.04) vs. IE - Chris Clark (2-7, 5.78)

Wednesday, July 23 6:35 PM SJ - Niko Mazza (3-2, 2.36) vs. IE - Francis Texido (1-7, 6.16)

Thursday, July 24 6:35 PM SJ - Luis De La Torre (0-0, 0.00) vs. IE - Brandon Dufault (1-4, 7.50)

Friday, July 25 6:35 PM SJ - Jacob Bresnahan (5-2, 2.90) vs. IE - Barrett Kent (0-0, 1.17)

Saturday, July 26 6:35 PM SJ - Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 3.19) vs. IE - Peyton Olejnik (2-6, 4.57)

Sunday, July 27 5:35 PM SJ - Charlie McDaniel (7-5, 2.66) vs. IE - Chris Clark (2-7, 5.78)

SOCAL TRIP TO INLAND EMPIRE: The San Jose Giants travel to Southern California this week for a six-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels affiliate) at San Manuel Stadium. This series marks San Jose's only visit to San Bernardino this season. The Giants won five of six versus the Sixers when the teams met in San Jose earlier in the year (May 26-June 1) scoring 48 runs during the series (8.0 runs per game).

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The games Thursday through Sunday at Inland Empire can be heard on sjgiants.com and the MiLB App with Joe Ritzo calling the action.

Listen to San Jose Giants games here

RARE SERIES LOSS: The Giants returned from the All-Star break last weekend and suffered a rare series loss when they dropped two of three games to the visiting Modesto Nuts at Excite Ballpark. San Jose had gone 7-0-2 in their previous nine series' dating back to mid-May. The Giants still haven't lost a six-game series since May 6-11 when they dropped four of six contests to the Lake Elsinore Storm in San Jose.

WINNING WAYS: Despite losses in four of their last five games, the Giants enter this week having won 16 out of their last 23 contests and 22 of 31. San Jose is a sizzling 37-13 (.740) in their last 50 games dating back to May 21. The Giants have lost more than two games in a row only once since the beginning of June (three straight losses from July 12-18). At 58-32 overall, the Giants own the best record in the California League and the second-best mark among all 30 Single-A teams (Lakeland Tigers of the Florida State League are 56-30).

LEAGUE LEADERS: At the start of the week, the Giants are leading the California League in several key statistical categories, including runs scored (6.3 runs/game), batting average (.260), home runs (73), ERA (3.39), and fewest home runs allowed (33 HR in 90 games). San Jose's run differential of +189 is also tops in the league (Rancho Cucamonga next at +85).

Charlie McDaniel's seven wins this season are tied for the league lead STARTING STRONG: The starting rotation has been a strength of the Giants throughout the season. Entering the week, Giants starting pitchers own a combined ERA of 2.88 - nearly a full run lower than the next-closest team in the California League (Visalia 3.82). San Jose starters have also allowed only 11 home runs this season in 359 2/3 innings to lead the league (one HR given up every 32 2/3 innings). Individually, Jacob Bresnahan is tops on the staff with 81 strikeouts in 62 innings and has limited the opposition to a .193 batting average this season. Bresnahan has fashioned a 1.48 ERA over his last 10 starts. Hunter Dryden boasts a 2.04 ERA this year and has allowed one or no earned runs in 11 out of his 14 starts. Niko Mazza owns a 2.36 ERA and has given up one or no runs in 10 of his 14 starts. Charlie McDaniel leads the Giants and ranks tied for first in the California League with seven wins to go with a stellar 2.66 ERA. Gerelmi Maldonado has posted a 2.48 ERA since the beginning of May (12 starts) while Luis De La Torre struck out seven over four shutout innings in his California League debut on July 10 at Fresno.

DIAZ DELIVERS: Outfielder Lisbel Diaz has enjoyed a recent surge at the plate for the Giants. The youngest player on the team (turned 20 last Saturday), Diaz is batting .345 (29-for-84) over his last 19 games with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI's. Diaz enters the week ranked fourth in the California League in hits (94) and doubles (20). The hot streak has been especially noteworthy given the Giants have lost three other outfielders this month with Carlos Gutierrez (leads league with .351 AVG) and Dakota Jordan (leads league with 70 RBI's) both going on the injured list while Jakob Christian (top 10 in league in HR's, RBI's & doubles) was promoted to High-A Eugene.

Lisbel Diaz is batting .345 over his last 19 games FIRST HALF CHAMPS: Last month, the Giants clinched the first half North Division title and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a league-best 42-24 record - four games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (38-28) for the top spot in the North Division. The Giants clinched the division crown with a 5-2 victory over host Modesto in the second-to-last game of the half on June 18. It's the sixth consecutive season (2019, 2021-25) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the second time in the last three years winning the first half. San Jose was 21-19 and three games behind Modesto in the standings on May 20 before finishing the first half with 21 wins in their last 26 games. The Giants open the playoffs on Tuesday, September 9 with Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series.

HISTORICAL NOTES: The Giants are averaging 6.3 runs per game this season, which would shatter the club record of 5.9 runs per contest set by the 2021 championship team. Additionally, San Jose's current ERA of 3.39 would be their lowest in 16 years since the 2009 championship team had a 3.27 mark. The Giants' current winning percentage of .644 trails only the 1991 (92-44, .677) and 2009 (93-47, .664) teams.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Inland Empire, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a season-high 12-game homestand versus the Stockton Ports and Visalia Rawhide beginning on Tuesday, July 29. The Giants are 31-11 at home this season.







California League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.