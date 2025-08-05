Homestand Continues with Series against Rawhide

August 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







The red-hot Giants continue their homestand with a series against the Visalia Rawhide this week SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, August 5 6:30 PM SJ - Hunter Dryden (3-2, 2.50) vs. VIS - Josdanner Suarez (0-2, 6.23)

Wednesday, August 6 1:00 PM SJ - Niko Mazza (3-2, 2.34) vs. VIS - Erick Reynoso (3-7, 3.38)

Thursday, August 7 6:30 PM SJ - Luis De La Torre (2-0, 0.00) vs. VIS - Marvin Fell (3-2, 4.82)

Friday, August 8 7:00 PM SJ - Jacob Bresnahan (5-3, 3.15) vs. VIS - Adonys Perez (7-4, 5.48)

Saturday, August 9 6:00 PM SJ - Yunior Marte (0-0, - -) vs. VIS - Chung-Hsiang Huang (1-1, 1.64)

Sunday, August 10 5:00 PM SJ - Keyner Martinez (1-0, 0.00) vs. VIS - TBD

HOMESTAND CONTINUES AGAINST RAWHIDE: The San Jose Giants continue their longest homestand of the season with a six-game series against the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks affiliate) this week at Excite Ballpark.

HOW SWEEP IT IS: The Giants earned a six-game series sweep of the visiting Stockton Ports in dominant fashion last week to open the current homestand. San Jose scored a whopping 60 runs and connected for 12 homers during the six-game set. The Giants had a pair of 11-run scoring outputs in the series, a 13-run game and then closed the series last Sunday with a 15-run outburst. San Jose outscored Stockton by a 60-16 margin (+44 run differential) and outhomered the Ports 12-1.

The Giants scored 60 runs in last week's six-game sweep of Stockton WINNING WAYS: The Giants enter the week with a 67-35 overall record - the top mark in the California League and the best record among all 30 Single-A teams (California League, Carolina League & Florida State League). San Jose is 25-11 in the second half and begin this week's series riding a season-high tying six-game winning streak. Since May 21, the Giants boast a remarkable 46-16 (.742) record. San Jose hasn't lost a six-game series since May 6-11 (vs. Lake Elsinore).

HOME COOKING: The Giants continued their outstanding play at home last week and now own a sizzling 37-11 record at Excite Ballpark this season. The current winning percentage of .771 would shatter the club record for the best home winning percentage owned by the 2009 championship team (.729, 51-19 record). The Giants are averaging 8.1 runs per game at home (5.0 runs per game on the road) and have hit 57 home runs in their first 48 home games this season. The Giants have scored 10 or more runs in 18 of their 48 home games overall. San Jose is 19-3 in their last 22 home games dating back to June 12.

Robert Hipwell was named California League Player of the Week after going 9-for-20 (.450 AVG) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI's in six games last week LEAGUE LEADERS: At the start of the week, the Giants are leading the California League in several key statistical categories, including runs scored (6.5 per game), batting average (.265), home runs (89), OPS (.776), ERA (3.37) and fewest home runs allowed (35 HR in 102 games). San Jose's run differential of +235 is also tops in the league (Rancho Cucamonga next at +95).

STARTING STRONG: The starting rotation has been a strength of the Giants throughout the season. Entering the week, Giants starting pitchers own a combined ERA of 2.96 - nearly a full run lower than the next-closest team in the California League (Rancho Cucamonga 3.90). San Jose starters have also allowed only 12 home runs this season in 401 innings to lead the league (one HR given up every 33 1/3 innings). Rotation standouts for the Giants include Jacob Bresnahan, who is tops on the staff and fourth in the league with 91 strikeouts over 68 2/3 innings pitched. Bresnahan has fashioned a 2.01 ERA over his last 12 starts. Niko Mazza boasts a 2.34 ERA this season and has allowed one or no runs in 11 of his 16 starts. Newcomer Luis De La Torre has yet to allow a run over his first three starts totaling 14 innings with only six hits surrendered and 19 strikeouts.

Luis De La Torre has not allowed a run in his first three starts with the Giants DAKOTA RETURNS: The Giants welcomed back Dakota Jordan last Friday after the outfielder spent nearly three weeks on the injured list. In three games against Stockton last week, Jordan went 9-for-14 (.643 AVG) with two home runs and seven RBI's. He matched a San Jose Giants single-game record with five hits in last Sunday's victory over the Ports (5-for-6, HR, 3 RBI). Jordan enters the week first in the California League in RBI's (77 RBI's in 83 games played), second in batting average (.315), second in hits (111), tied for second in home runs (12), fourth in OPS (.877) and seventh in stolen bases (27). He's hit safely in 22 out of his last 24 games dating back to June 18 batting at a .349 clip (37-for-106) during the stretch.

TOP DRAFT PICKS JOIN GIANTS: The top two picks from this year's San Francisco Giants draft class - infielder Gavin Kilen and outfielder Trevor Cohen - were added to San Jose's roster this week. Both players will be making their professional debuts. Kilen was selected in the first round (13th overall pick) of last month's draft out of the University of Tennessee. With the Volunteers this year, Kilen earned First Team All-American honors after batting .357 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI's in 53 games played. Kilen also finished the collegiate season with a .441 on-base percentage and had more walks (30) than strikeouts (27). Cohen was the second player San Francisco took in this year's draft after his third round selection (85th overall pick) out of Rutgers University. With the Scarlett Knights this year, Cohen hit .387 with 24 doubles, two home runs and 36 RBI's in 57 games. He set a Big Ten single-season record for hits in conference play (.467 AVG) and was the toughest player to strikeout in the Power Four conferences this year (15 SO in 235 at-bats).

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: The Giants won the first half North Division title back in June and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a league-best 42-24 record - four games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (38-28) for the top spot in the North Division. The Giants clinched the division crown on the second-to-last day of the half. It's the sixth consecutive season (2019, 2021-25) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the second time in the last three years winning the first half. San Jose was 21-19 and three games behind Modesto in the standings on May 20 before finishing the first half with 21 wins in their last 26 games. The Giants open the playoffs on Tuesday, September 9 with Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Visalia, the Giants travel to Southern California for a six-game set against the Lake Elsinore Storm from August 12-17. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark to host the Fresno Grizzlies beginning on Tuesday, August 19.







California League Stories from August 5, 2025

Homestand Continues with Series against Rawhide - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.