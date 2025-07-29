Giants Host Ports to Begin Two-Week Homestand

July 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SERIES PREVIEW: Stockton Ports (41-55) at San Jose Giants (61-35)

The Giants take on the Stockton Ports this week to open a 12-game homestand SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, July 29 6:30 PM SJ - Hunter Dryden (3-2, 2.20) vs. STK - Nathan Dettmer (4-2, 4.73)

Wednesday, July 30 1:00 PM SJ - Niko Mazza (3-2, 2.37) vs. STK - Jefferson Jean (3-6, 5.16)

Thursday, July 31 6:30 PM SJ - Luis De La Torre (1-0, 0.00) vs. STK - Jose Dicochea (3-7, 5.16)

Friday, August 1 7:00 PM SJ - Jacob Bresnahan (5-3, 3.18) vs. STK - Cole Miller (1-2, 2.04)

Saturday, August 2 5:00 PM SJ - Gerelmi Maldonado (0-2, 3.45) vs. STK - Sam Stuhr (4-4, 6.30)

Sunday, August 3 5:00 PM SJ - Charlie McDaniel (7-6, 2.59) vs. STK - Tucker Novotny (2-3, 2.91)

GIANTS HOST PORTS TO BEGIN 12-GAME HOMESTAND: The San Jose Giants host the Stockton Ports (Athletics affiliate) in a six-game series this week at Excite Ballpark. This series marks the first half of the Giants' longest homestand of the season - a stretch of 12 games over 13 days in the South Bay through August 10.

SPLIT WITH THE SIXERS: The Giants settled for a split of their six-game series at Inland Empire last week down in San Bernardino. San Jose won the first three games of the series scoring 28 runs on 41 hits over the three contests. However, the Giants managed a total of only two runs and 16 hits over the final three games - all losses - as the Sixers salvaged the split. The three-game skid matches the Giants' longest losing streak of the season.

SIO HITS FOR THE CYCLE: The highlight of the series against Inland Empire came when Jean Carlos Sio hit for the cycle in the Giants' 9-6 win over the 66ers last Wednesday. Sio finished the game 4-for-6 with three RBI's collecting a single in the first inning, a home run in the top of the second, a triple in the sixth and a double in the top of the ninth. He became the sixth player in the 37-year history of the San Jose Giants (1988-2025) to hit for the cycle and the first since Jalen Miller and Gio Brusa accomplished the feat in the same game on April 11, 2018 at Lancaster. Sio enters this week fourth in the California League in AVG (.300) and sixth in on-base percentage (.387). He's batting at a .361 clip in the second half (29 games).

WINNING WAYS: Despite losses in five of their nine games since the All-Star break, the Giants enter this week having posted a remarkable 40-16 (.714) record since May 21. San Jose hasn't lost a six-game series since May 6-11 versus Lake Elsinore when they dropped four of six contests to the Storm at Excite Ballpark. At 61-35 overall, the Giants own the best record in the California League.

READY FOR SOME HOME COOKING: Over the last month (since June 29), the Giants have played only six home games. San Jose has had 15 road games during the stretch. The Giants begin their longest homestand of the season with a sizzling 31-11 record at Excite Ballpark this year. San Jose has averaged a whopping 7.8 runs per game at home this season. The Giants have played the fewest home games this year (42) of any team in the California League.

LEAGUE LEADERS: At the start of the week, the Giants are leading the California League in several key statistical categories, including batting average (.260), home runs (77), ERA (3.43), and fewest home runs allowed (34 HR in 96 games). San Jose's run differential of +191 is also tops in the league (Rancho Cucamonga next at +95).

STARTING STRONG: The starting rotation has been a strength of the Giants throughout the season. Entering the week, Giants starting pitchers own a combined ERA of 2.92 - a full run lower than the next-closest team in the California League (Rancho Cucamonga 4.08). San Jose starters have also allowed only 11 home runs this season in 382 innings to lead the league (one HR given up every 34 2/3 innings). Individually, Jacob Bresnahan is tops on the staff with 84 strikeouts in 65 innings and has limited the opposition to a .193 batting average this season. Bresnahan has fashioned a 1.97 ERA over his last 11 starts. Hunter Dryden boasts a 2.20 ERA this year and has allowed one or no earned runs in 11 out of his 15 starts. Niko Mazza owns a 2.37 ERA and has given up one or no runs in 11 of his 15 starts. Charlie McDaniel leads the Giants and ranks tied for first in the California League with seven wins to go with a stellar 2.59 ERA. Gerelmi Maldonado has posted a 2.86 ERA since the beginning of May (13 starts) while Luis De La Torre has fired nine scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts in his first two starts since joining the Giants earlier this month.

WELCOME BACK JOSE ORTIZ: The Giants welcomed back outfielder Jose Ortiz last week after a three-month stint on the injured list. Ortiz, who went on the IL April 16, was leading the team in batting average at the time of his injury (.344 AVG in 32 AB). He went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI's in his first game back with the Giants last Thursday at Inland Empire.

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: Last month, the Giants won the first half North Division title and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a league-best 42-24 record - four games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (38-28) for the top spot in the North Division. The Giants clinched the division crown with a 5-2 victory over host Modesto in the second-to-last game of the half on June 18. It's the sixth consecutive season (2019, 2021-25) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the second time in the last three years winning the first half. San Jose was 21-19 and three games behind Modesto in the standings on May 20 before finishing the first half with 21 wins in their last 26 games. The Giants open the playoffs on Tuesday, September 9 with Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series.

DARBY PROMOTED: Zander Darby was promoted to High-A Eugene at the beginning of the week. In 58 games played with the Giants this season, Darby hit .291 with 14 doubles, five home runs, 50 RBI's and a .403 on-base percentage. Darby's .362 AVG with runners in scoring position was leading the team. Since the start of the second half, five Giants have been promoted to Eugene: pitchers Greg Farone and Ben Peterson, 1B/OF Jakob Christian and infielders Maui Ahuna & Darby.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Stockton, the Giants continue their homestand with a six-game set versus the Visalia Rawhide from August 5-10.







