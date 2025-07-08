SJ Giants Series Preview July 8-13 at Fresno

San Jose Giants (54-27, 12-3) at Fresno Grizzlies (38-43, 9-6)

Tuesday, July 8 - Sunday, July 13

Chukchansi Park (Fresno, CA)

GIANTS IN FRESNO THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants are in Fresno this week for a six-game series against the Grizzlies (Rockies affiliate) at Chukchansi Park. The Giants are 9-3 versus the Grizzlies this season having won five of six games in a series at Excite Ballpark from April 22-27 before taking four of six contests in Fresno from May 20-25.

WINNING WAYS: The Giants enter this week having won four games in a row, 12 of 14 and 18 of 22. San Jose is a sizzling 33-8 (.805) in their last 41 contests dating back to May 21. The Giants haven't lost back-to-back games since June 10-11 (vs.

Stockton). At 54-27 overall, the Giants own the best record in the California League and the top mark among all 30 Single-A teams (California League, Carolina League & Florida State League).

SEVEN STRAIGHT SERIES VICTORIES: The Giants have won their last seven series' going back to late-May. The streak began with their last trip to Fresno and includes two series victories each against Rancho Cucamonga and Stockton and triumphs over Inland Empire and Modesto. The current streak of seven consecutive series victories matches the longest by a Giants team since Minor League Baseball implemented the six-game series format in 2021. The '21 championship team also had a stretch of seven straight series wins. The current Giants team haven't lost a series since May 6-11 vs. Lake Elsinore (dropped 4 of 6 games).

LEAGUE LEADERS: At the start of the week, the Giants are leading the California League in several key statistical categories, including runs scored (6.5 runs/game), batting average (.263), home runs (67), ERA (3.33), and fewest home runs allowed (29 HR in 81 games). San Jose's run differential of +180 is also tops in the league (Rancho Cucamonga next-closest at +83).

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: Last month, the Giants clinched the first half North Division title and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a league-best 42-24 record - four games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (38- 28) for the top spot in the North Division. The Giants clinched the division crown with a 5-2 victory over host Modesto in the second-to-last game of the half on June 18. It's the sixth consecutive season (2019, 2021-25) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the second time in the last three years winning the first half. San Jose was 21-19 and three games behind Modesto in the standings on May 20 before finishing the first half with 21 wins in their last 26 games. The Giants open the playoffs on Tuesday, September 9 with Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series.

BRESNAHAN WINS PITCHER OF THE MONTH AWARD: Jacob Bresnahan was named June California League Pitcher of the Month last week. In four starts last month, Bresnahan fashioned a 3-0 record with a 0.95 ERA. The left-hander allowed only eight hits and two runs over 19 innings pitched in June (8 BB/25 SO). The youngest pitcher on San Jose's staff, Bresnahan turned 20 on June 27. Bresnahan has enjoyed a nice turnaround this season posting a 1.67 ERA over his last nine starts after logging a 6.05 ERA in his first five starts of the year. He struck out a season-high nine batters over six innings with two runs surrendered in his most recent start on July 4 against Stockton. The Giants starting rotation has excelled throughout the year with a sparkling 2.98 ERA to lead the California League.

HOT HITTERS: Over their last two series' (Rancho Cucamonga & Stockton), the Giants have scored a whopping 104 runs spanning 12 games (8.7 runs per game). San Jose has plated 10+ runs in five of the 12 contests, including a season-high 20 runs in a 20-2 thrashing of the Quakes on June 29 (tied record for most runs scored by a SJ Giants team at home). Several Giants hitters are enjoying recent hot streaks at the plate:

Lisbel Diaz - .457 AVG (21 for 46) during current 10-game hitting streak (5 2B, 3 HR, 13 RBI)

Zander Darby - .545 AVG (12 for 22) over last 8 games (2 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

Maui Ahuna - .368 AVG (14 for 38) over last 10 games (3 2B, 3B, HR, 8 RBI)

Jean Carlos Sio - .362 AVG (17 for 47) over last 11 games (3 2B, 3B, HR)

Dakota Jordan - .343 AVG (23 for 67) over last 15 games (7 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI)

Robert Hipwell - .381 AVG (8 for 21) over last 6 games (3 3B, 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

Walker Martin - .360 AVG (9 for 25) over last 6 games (2 2B, 5 RBI) HISTORICAL NOTE: The Giants are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, which would shatter the club record of 5.9 runs per contest set by the 2021 championship team. Additionally, San Jose's current ERA of 3.33 would be their lowest in 16 years since the 2009 championship team had a 3.27 mark. The Giants' current winning percentage of .667 trails only the 1991 team that finished the season at .677 (92-44 record).

MLB DRAFT: The 2025 Major League Baseball draft will begin this Sunday, July 13 in Atlanta, GA. The 20-round draft will continue through Monday, July 14 as part of MLB's All-Star Week festivities. The San Francisco Giants have the 13th pick in the first round. Of the 18 players selected by the SF Giants in last year's draft, 15 have played for San Jose during the 2024 and/or 2025 seasons.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Fresno, the Giants will enjoy the four-day All-Star break from July 14-17. San Jose returns to action on Friday, July 18 to start a three-game series against the Modesto Nuts at Excite Ballpark.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS Date Time Giants Pitcher Grizzlies Pitcher Broadcast Tuesday, July 8 6:50 PM RHP Hunter Dryden (3-2, 1.87) RHP Angel Jimenez (0-2, 7.71) sjgiants.com Wednesday, July 9 6:50 PM RHP Niko Mazza (2-2, 2.45) RHP Jackson Cox (0-4, 4.31) sjgiants.com Thursday, July 10 6:50 PM LHP Luis De La Torre (0-0, ---) RHP Bryan Mena (2-6, 6.07) sjgiants.com Friday, July 11 7:05 PM LHP Jacob Bresnahan (4-2, 3.16) RHP Marcos Herrera (4-4, 3.70) sjgiants.com Saturday, July 12 6:50 PM RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 3.72) TBA sjgiants.com Sunday, July 13 5:05 PM LHP Charlie McDaniel (7-3, 2.38) LHP Everett Catlett (4-5, 3.72) sjgiants.com.







