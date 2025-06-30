July Begins with Home-And-Home Series against Stockton

SERIES PREVIEW: San Jose Giants (49-26) vs. Stockton Ports (35-40)

The Giants open July with a home-and-home series against division rival Stockton SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, July 1 7:05 PM (in Stockton) SJ - Hunter Dryden (3-2, 1.98) vs. STK - Ryan Magdic (4-3, 3.40)

Wednesday, July 2 7:05 PM (in Stockton) SJ - Niko Mazza (2-1, 1.98) vs. STK - Nathan Dettmer (3-2, 4.34)

Thursday, July 3 7:05 PM (in Stockton) SJ - Charlie McDaniel (6-3, 2.44) vs. STK - Jefferson Jean (2-4, 5.17)

Friday, July 4 6:30 PM (in San Jose) SJ - Jacob Bresnahan (3-2, 3.18) vs. STK - Cole Miller (0-0, 2.25)

Saturday, July 5 6:30 PM (in San Jose) SJ - Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 3.67) vs. STK - Sam Stuhr (3-3, 6.00)

Sunday, July 6 5:00 PM (in San Jose) SJ - Darien Smith (6-0, 1.53) vs. STK - Jose Dicochea (3-6, 5.76)

HOME-AND-HOME SERIES WITH STOCKTON: The San Jose Giants begin the month of July with a six-game, home-and-home series against the Stockton Ports (Athletics affiliate). The first three games will be played at Stockton's Banner Island Ballpark Tuesday-Thursday before the series shifts to Excite Ballpark in San Jose for the final three contests Friday-Sunday.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The three games in San Jose (Friday-Sunday) can be heard on sjgiants.com and the MiLB App with Joe Ritzo & Justin Allegri calling the action. A video broadcast on MiLB.TV will also be available.

WINNING WAYS: The Giants enter this week having won three games in a row, seven of eight, 13 of 16 and are a sizzling 28-7 in their last 35 contests overall dating back to May 21. San Jose has won their last six series': 4-2 at Fresno (May 20-25), 5-1 vs. Inland Empire (May 26-June 1), 6-0 at Rancho Cucamonga (June 3-8), 4-2 vs. Stockton (June 10-15), 4-2 at Modesto (June 17-22) and 5-1 vs. Rancho Cucamonga (June 24-29). The last time the Giants didn't win a series was when they split a six-game set at Stockton from May 13-18. San Jose hasn't lost a series since May 6-11 vs. Lake Elsinore (lost 4 of 6 games).

OFFENSIVE FIREWORKS: The Giants made history last Sunday at Excite Ballpark when they clobbered Rancho Cucamonga by a 20-2 score. The 20 runs matched the highest single-game run-scoring output by a San Jose Giants team in a home game. The Giants also scored 20 in a home game on August 9, 2019 versus the Modesto Nuts (overall team record for runs scored in a game is 22 set in 1988). Last Sunday also matched the largest margin of victory in the 37-year history of the San Jose Giants. The Giants had 18-run victories on May 11, 2023 vs. Lake Elsinore (19-1) and May 5, 1995 against Stockton (20-2). Highlights of Sunday's triumph included the Giants hitting a season-high eight doubles and Dakota Jordan connecting for the club's fifth grand slam of the year as part of a six-RBI game.

LEAGUE LEADERS: At the start of the week, the Giants are leading the California League in several key statistical categories, including runs scored (6.5 runs/game), batting average (.260), home runs (63), ERA (3.26), fewest walks allowed (3.7/game) and fewest home runs allowed (24 HR in 75 games). The Giants enter July with the best overall record in the league at 49-26.

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: Last month, the Giants clinched the first half North Division title and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a league-best 42-24 record - four games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (38-28) for the top spot in the North Division. The Giants clinched the division crown with a 5-2 victory over host Modesto in the second-to-last game of the half on June 18. It's the sixth consecutive season (2019, 2021-25) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the second time in the last three years winning the first half. San Jose was 21-19 and three games behind Modesto in the standings on May 20 before finishing the first half with 21 wins in their last 26 games.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: The schedule for the best-of-three North Division Series...

Game 1 - Tuesday, September 9 - Road Game

Game 2 - Thursday, September 11 - at Excite Ballpark (6:30 PM)

Game 3 - Friday, September 12 - at Excite Ballpark (6:30 PM) * if necessary

The Giants will play the second half winner in the North Division. If the Giants were to also win the second half, San Jose's opponent would be the North Division team with the next-best second half record. Division Series winners play in the best-of-three California League Championship Series beginning on Sunday, September 14.

RUN PRODUCERS: Dakota Jordan and Jakob Christian enter the week 1-2 in the California League in RBI's. Jordan has collected 59 RBI's in 69 games while Christian's 57 RBI's in 65 games played rank second in the league. Jordan is also first in the league in hits (89), second in triples (6), fifth in batting average (.305), sixth in stolen bases (24) and ninth in OPS (.832). In addition to ranking second in the league in RBI's, Christian is third in doubles (17), third in home runs (10) and seventh in OPS (.837).

Jacob Bresnahan has a 1.44 ERA over his last eight starts STARTING STRONG: The Giants' starting rotation has excelled this season posting a combined 2.97 ERA to lead the California League. San Jose starters have also allowed only eight home runs in 297 innings pitched (one HR every 37 IP). Individually, Hunter Dryden (1.98 ERA in 12 starts) and Niko Mazza (1.98 ERA in 12 starts) have led the way. Dryden has surrendered one or no earned runs in 10 out of his 12 starts and is coming off an outing last Tuesday against Rancho Cucamonga in which he threw 5 1/3 no-hit innings. Mazza has limited the opposition to a .198 batting average this season and logged a 1.45 ERA in four June starts. Additionally, Jacob Bresnahan has fashioned a 1.44 ERA (5 ER/31.1 IP) over his last eight starts.

NO JUNE SWOON: The Giants went 19-6 in June and averaged an impressive 7.0 runs per game for the month. The June success followed a 14-9 April and a 16-11 May.

ONE-SIDED RIVALRY: With last week's series victory against first half South Division champ Rancho Cucamonga, the Giants won 11 out of their last 12 meetings with the Dodgers affiliate this season. San Jose scored a whopping 63 runs in the six games versus the Quakes last week (10.5 runs per game).

ON DECK: Following the current series against Stockton, the Giants travel to Fresno for a six-game set from July 8-13. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark after the All-Star break with a three-game series against the Modesto Nuts beginning on Friday, July 18.







