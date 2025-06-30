Novotny Keeps Ports Afloat But Grizzlies Win in 10th

FRESNO, Calif. - The Ports staged a comeback in Fresno on Sunday, only to see the Grizzlies come back on them for a 5-4 loss in 10 innings.

Stockton trailed 2-0 most of the game but got a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Ali Camarillo to cut it to 2-1. Dylan Fien recorded his second four-hit game of the season - and of the series - with a leadoff single in the eighth before Cameron Leary doubled (19) him home to tie the game at 2-2. A balk moved Leary to third before an RBI groundout from Carlos Franco put the Ports ahead 3-2.

Tucker Novotny had his best performance of the season for the Ports, tossing five shutout innings to give his squad the chance to comeback. Alejandro Manzano checked in for the ninth and gave up a leadoff triple and an RBI base hit to let Fresno tie the game up at 3-3.

A groundout and a sac fly got the automatic runner home for the Ports as Fien plated Jared Sprague-Lott to go up 4-3 in the top of the 10th. But in the bottom of the inning an RBI single from Roynier Hernandez tied the game at 4-4.

A base hit through the left side and an infield single loaded the bases and the infield came in for the Ports. Stockton got the ground ball they wanted, as Sprague-Lott charged in on a slow chopper towards the left side, but his throw home was wide, and the error allowed a run to score and give the Grizzlies the 5-4 win.

It was the fifth time this season the two teams went to extras, with Fresno now having a 3-2 lead in those extra-inning contests. The Grizzlies won the series four games to two and have an 8-7 lead in the season series.

UP NEXT: The Ports return home for three games versus the Giants from Tuesday to Thursday at Banner Island Ballpark before playing three in San Jose over the weekend.

