Quakes Complete Road Trip with Loss

June 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes endured their largest defeat of the year on Sunday evening, as the San Jose Giants rolled to a 20-2 victory at Excite Ballpark.

A six-run second inning against Rancho starter Logan Tabeling (4-2) was enough to put the Giants in the win-column for the fifth time in six games in the series.

San Jose was tough on the Rancho bullpen as well, scoring in their final five innings against four straight Rancho relievers.

The Quakes got RBI hits from Samuel Munoz and Jaron Elkins in the eighth, breaking up the would-be shutout.

San Jose reliever Darien Smith (6-0) fired 3.1 innings of relief and got credit for the win, after Giants' starter Drake George kept the Quakes off the board over the first 4.2 innings.

Rancho (3-6, 44-31) will take Monday off, then open a three-game set against Visalia. Sterling Patick (1-3) will go in game one for Rancho, with first pitch set for 6:30pm.

