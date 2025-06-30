Walk-Off Sunday Earns Series Victory

June 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Despite leading for much of the game, the Fresno Grizzlies (35-40, 6-3) were forced to comeback twice before walking it off in the bottom of the 10th to beat the Stockton Ports (35-40, 3-6) 5-4 Sunday evening at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Roynier Hernandez tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the tenth and scored when Kevin Fitzer hit a bases loaded chopper to the left side of the infield that was thrown wildly to the plate, handing the Grizzlies the series victory and a winning record in June amidst the walk-off.

Marcos Herrera delivered a strong start and kept the Ports off balance before exiting in the sixth, but it was the closest played game of the six-game series.

Herrera did have to navigate past a 22 pitch first inning in which he surrendered both a walk and a single but recovered and tossed an 8 pitch second inning to get back on track.

The Grizzlies took the lead in the bottom of the third after Kelvin Hidalgo was hit by a pitch and stole second. One out later, Robert Calaz laced a line drive into center field to score Hidalgo.

Calaz would come around to score after the Ports made an error on a ground ball around first base by Derek Bernard. Kevin Fitzer then singled Calaz in after a slow chopper to third that he legged out an infield single.

Up 2-0, Herrera continued to cruise into the sixth before Stockton's DH Dylan Fien, who had his second four-hit game of the series, led the inning off with a single. Fien would come around and eventually score on a sacrifice fly.

Herrera exited after earning the second out, leaving runners on 2nd and 3rd, but Tyler Hampu shut the door to preserve a 2-1 lead.

Hampu tossed another scoreless inning in the 7th and earned a hold.

The Grizzlies couldn't widen the lead against reliever Tucker Novotny who tossed five scoreless innings of relief after the Port's starter Jose Dicochea surrendered two runs in three innings.

In the 8th, the Ports jumped on closer Nathan Blasick with Fien singling again to the start the inning and scoring on Cameron Leary's double. Leary would move to third on a balk and scored on a chopper to short with the infield drawn in to give Stockton a 3-2 lead.

It took the Grizzlies until the 9th, when Novotny gave way to Alejandro Manzano, the Ports closer, that Fresno responded.

Jacob Hinderleider hammered a triple into the gap in right center to start the inning and immediately came in to score on Nolan Clifford's single up the middle.

But Fresno couldn't win the game in the 9th, forcing extra innings. Stockton scored a run in the top, capitalizing on a sacrifice fly from Fien to make it 4-3.

Still facing Manzano in the 10th, Kelvin Hidalgo laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the automatic runner, Yeiker Reyes to third.

Hernandez then cranked a single into right center to tie the game.

Calaz singled through the left side and Bernard legged out an infield hit to load the bases before Fitzer's chopper sent the Grizzlies celebrating into center field.

The win earned the second series victory of the 2nd half for the Grizzlies, the 2nd series victory this season over Stockton and gives Fresno an 8-7 record against the Ports with 9 games remaining against their North Division rivals.

Hernandez, playing in his 7th game since returning from the IL, has tallied 14 hits in his last 22 at-bats over the last five games including a 3-5 night with a game-tying RBI and game-winning run.

Eight of the nine starters had a hit for the Grizzlies and Fresno finished their best offensive month of the season hitting .268 with 18 home runs.

The Grizzlies will continue their second half stretch against North Division foes on Tuesday when they open a split series at John Thurman Field in Modesto against the Nuts at 6:40pm. The first three games of the week will be in Modesto before both teams return to Chukchansi Park on Friday, July 4th for the Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







