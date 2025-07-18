Grizzlies' Charge Falls Short of Ports

July 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies (41-47, 12-10) saw a late rally fall short as they dropped a 10-4 decision to the Stockton Ports (39-49, 7-15) on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

Fresno took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning when Jacob Hinderleider's sacrifice fly brought home Nolan Clifford.

Angel Jimenez struck out the side in order during the first and worked out of trouble in the second but ultimately surrendered the lead in the third and was knocked out of the game in the fourth.

After falling behind 6-1, the Grizzlies clawed back in the seventh.

Roynier Hernandez doubled in front of a Nolan Clifford walk and Juan Castillo launched a three-run homer to right-center, trimming the deficit to 6-4.

It was Castillo's first homer of the season.

Yeiker Reyes immediately singled and Hinderleider was hit by a pitch, but a double play ended the Grizzlies rally.

Fresno threatened again in the eighth, loading the bases with one out but Ports' reliever Alejandro Manzano retired the only two batters he faced to strand the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first.

Stockton answered with four runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Fresno managed seven hits on the night, with Castillo driving in three and Clifford reaching base twice.

The Ports' offense cobbled together 12 hits. Of the 19 total hits in the game, only four were for extra bases with Hernandez and Castillo equaling the Ports double and triple on the evening.

Angel Jimenez (1-3) was charged with the loss, while Cole Miller (1-2) picked up the win in relief for Stockton.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in the second game of the series Saturday in Stockton as they send Brody Brecht to the mound against Sam Stuhr for the Ports with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.