Diamondbacks 1st Round Draft Pick JD Dix Joins Visalia

June 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The 35th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks JD Dix joins the Visalia Rawhide after being promoted from the D-backs' Arizona Complex League team.

According to MLB.com the infielder is ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the D-backs organization.

Dix made his debut with the Rawhide on Sunday at Inland Empire starting at second base. He totaled his first MiLB full season hit on a line drive single in the fourth inning. Dix will make his home debut at Valley Strong Ballpark on Friday July 4th as the Rawhide start a nine game homestand.

Dix started his pro career playing 39 games in the Arizona Complex League hitting for a .342 BA/.421 OBP/.493 SLG as a switch hitter. He totaled 12 doubles and 19 RBI with nine stolen bases and scored 31 runs.

At the time of Dix's promotion he led the ACL with 52 hits. He ranked in the league's top 10 in batting average, doubles, runs, extra base hits and total bases.

Dix made 34 of 35 starts in the field at second base in the ACL where he helped turn 22 double plays.

A 19-year-old, Dix is a native of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin outside of Milwaukee. He played at Whitefish Bay High School following in the footsteps of notable alumni including current Chicago Cubs Manager Craig Counsell who played in Visalia with the Central Valley Rockies in 1993.

Dix signed for $2.15 million with the D-backs, the third highest signing total ever for a Wisconsin high schooler after current big leaguers Jarred Kelenic and Gavin Lux.

The Rawhide play the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Dix's home debut this Friday on July 4th. The night features an independence day celebration with postgame fireworks supported by the City of Lindsay and a Rawhide patriotic hat giveaway for the first 500 fans, 21 and older, presented by Budweiser and Bueno Beverage Company.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays and starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







