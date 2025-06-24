SJ Giants Series Preview June 24-29 vs. Rancho Cucamonga

GIANTS, DODGERS AFFILIATES MEET IN SAN JOSE: The San Jose Giants play their first home series of the second half when they host the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers affiliate) this week at Excite Ballpark. This series marks Rancho Cucamonga's only regular season visit to the South Bay. The matchup features two teams that are already playoff-bound after the Giants won the first half North Division title and the Quakes earned the South Division first half crown. Entering the week, the Giants (44-25) and Quakes (43-26) own the two best overall records in the California League.

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: Last week, the Giants clinched the first half North Division title and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a league-best 42-24 record - four games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (38- 28) for the top spot in the North Division. The Giants clinched the division crown with a 5-2 victory over host Modesto in the second-to-last game of the half last Wednesday. It's the sixth consecutive season (2019, 2021-25) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the second time in the last three years winning the first half. San Jose was 21-19 and three games behind Modesto in the standings on May 20 before finishing the first half with 21 wins in their last 26 games.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: The schedule for the best-of-three North Division Series...

Game 1 - Tuesday, September 9 - Road Game

Game 2 - Thursday, September 11 - at Excite Ballpark (6:30 PM)

Game 3 - Friday, September 12 - at Excite Ballpark (6:30 PM) * if necessary

The Giants will play the second half winner in the North Division. If the Giants were to also win the second half, San Jose's opponent would be the North Division team with the next-best second half record. Division Series winners play in the best-of- three California League Championship Series beginning on Sunday, September 14.

WINNING WAYS: The Giants enter this week having won eight out of their last 10 games, 14 of 18 and are 23-6 in their last 29 contests overall dating back to May 21. San Jose has won their last five series': 4-2 at Fresno (May 20-25), 5-1 vs. Inland Empire (May 26-June 1), 6-0 at Rancho Cucamonga (June 3-8), 4-2 vs. Stockton (June 10-15) and 4-2 at Modesto (June 17- 22). The Giants haven't lost a series since May 6-11 vs. Lake Elsinore.

STARTING STRONG: The Giants' starting rotation has excelled this season posting a combined 3.06 ERA to lead the California League. San Jose starters have also allowed only eight home runs in 270 1/3 innings pitched (one HR ever 34 IP). Individually, Hunter Dryden (2.19 ERA in 11 starts) and Niko Mazza (2.00 ERA in 11 starts) have led the way. Dryden has surrendered one or no earned runs in nine out of his 11 starts. Mazza owns the lowest opponents batting average (.201) of any Giants starting pitcher this season.

Jacob Bresnahan has fashioned a 1.35 ERA (4 ER/26.1 IP) over his last seven starts while Drake George boasts a 1.93 ERA (3 ER/14 IP) in his last three starts.

Charlie McDaniel is also expected to move into the rotation and make his first start of the season on Thursday this week. In a piggyback relief role during the first half, McDaniel collected a team-high six wins and had a 2.20 ERA in 45 innings pitched.

GUTIERREZ IGNITES OFFENSE: Carlos Gutierrez continues to ignite the Giants offensively from the leadoff spot as he currently leads the California League in batting average (.349) and hits (83). His .444 on-base percentage is second in the league. Gutierrez hit .287 in April (20 games), batted .412 in May (22 games) and is hitting .348 in June (16 games). Gutierrez enters this week's series on a 15-game hitting streak (.377 AVG). It's the longest hit streak by a Giants player this season.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP: The Giants and Quakes met earlier this month (June 3-8) with San Jose sweeping a six-game series in Rancho Cucamonga. It was the Giants' first sweep of a six-game series on the road since the 2022 season. It also marked the first time that the Quakes had ever been swept at home in a six-game series since Minor League Baseball implemented the six-game series format in 2021. The Giants scored a total of 46 runs in the series against the Quakes (7.7 runs per game), logged a 3.21 ERA and won a pair of 10-inning contests. Rancho Cucamonga won four of six games against San Jose when the Giants visited in April this season. This series features the top two run-scoring teams in the California League (Quakes 6.5 runs per game, Giants 6.1 runs per game) and top two pitching staffs in the league (Giants 3.21 ERA, Quakes 3.84 ERA).

RUN PRODUCERS: Jakob Christian and Dakota Jordan enter the week 1-2 in the California League in RBI's. Christian has collected 55 RBI's in 61 games played while Jordan's 50 RBI's rank second in the league. Christian is also second in the league in doubles (16), third in home runs (9) and sixth in OPS (.846). In addition to ranking second in the league in RBI's, Jordan is second in hits (81), second in triples (6), fourth in batting average (.307), eighth in OPS (.819) and ninth in stolen bases (21).

PROMOTIONS: Pitchers Greg Farone and Ben Peterson have been promoted to High-A Eugene. Farone posted a 3.73 ERA in 12 starts for the Giants this season and currently ranks third in the Cal League in strikeouts (73 SO in 50 2/3 IP). Peterson's seven saves are second in the league. He allowed only one run over his last 14 innings spanning 10 appearances.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Rancho Cucamonga, the Giants will play a six-game home-and-home set with the Stockton Ports. The first three games will be in Stockton (July 1-3) before the series shifts to San Jose for the final three contests (July 4-6).

SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS Date Time Giants Pitcher Quakes Pitcher Broadcast Tuesday, June 24 6:30 PM RHP Hunter Dryden (3-2, 2.19) RHP Christian Zazueta (7-2, 2.37) sjgiants.com/MiLB.TV Wednesday, June 25 1:00 PM RHP Niko Mazza (1-1, 2.00) LHP Sterling Patick (1-2, 4.70) sjgiants.com/MiLB.TV Thursday, June 26 6:30 PM LHP Charlie McDaniel (6-3, 2.20) RHP Aidan Foeller (3-2, 4.85) sjgiants.com/MiLB.TV Friday, June 27 7:00 PM LHP Jacob Bresnahan (2-2, 3.33) RHP Jholbran Herder (3-1, 5.65) sjgiants.com/MiLB.TV Saturday, June 28 5:00 PM RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 3.52) RHP Logan Tabeling (4-1, 3.43) sjgiants.com/MiLB.TV Sunday, June 29 5:00 PM RHP Drake George (2-1, 3.48) RHP Christian Zazueta (7-2, 2.37) sjgiants.com/MiLB.TV.







