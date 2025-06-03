SJ Giants Series Preview June 3-8 at Rancho Cucamonga

San Jose Giants (30-21) at Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (33-18)

Tuesday, June 3 - Sunday, June 8

LoanMart Field(Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

SHOWDOWN IN RANCHO THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants travel to Southern California this week for a six-game series against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers affiliate) at LoanMart Field. This series marks the Giants' second trip to Rancho already this season after San Jose dropped four of six games to the host Quakes from April 15-20. Rancho Cucamonga's lone visit to the South Bay this year will come later this month (June 24-29). This series is a matchup of two of the top three teams in the California League. The Giants enter the week with a 30-21 record and sit one game behind Modesto (31-20) for the top spot in the first half North Division race. Meanwhile, the Quakes boast the best record in the league at 33- 18 and own a commanding nine-game lead in the South Division standings. At the start of this series, 15 games remain in the first half. First half division winners clinch a playoff berth.

WINNING WAYS: The Giants enter this week having won six out of their last seven games and nine of their last 11. San Jose has won their last two series': 4-2 at Fresno two weeks ago & 5-1 vs. Inland Empire last week. The Giants outscored the 66ers by a whopping 48-21 margin (+27 run differential) in last week's series at Excite Ballpark. Highlights of the Inland Empire series included the Giants bashing a pair of grand slams (Walker Martin and Zander Darby) and a walk-off home run (Fernando Gonzalez in last Saturday's 4-3 win). San Jose did see their season-high tying six-game winning streak snapped with an 8-6 setback to the Sixers in last Sunday's series finale.

PITCHING LEADERS: The Giants have excelled on the mound this season with a league-best 3.35 team ERA. San Jose has also issued the fewest walks in the California League (3.6 per game) and have allowed the fewest home runs (16 HR in 51 games). Giants starting pitchers have been especially impressive with a combined ERA of 3.11. Rotation standouts include Hunter Dryden, who boasts a sparkling 1.25 ERA in 36 innings this season. Dryden has allowed only one run over his last three starts (14 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 13 SO).

Niko Mazza has limited the opposition to a .195 AVG, owns a 2.30 ERA and has surrendered one or no earned runs in six of his eight starts.

Greg Farone is tops on the staff with 48 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings (3.13 ERA). Farone had a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings earlier this season.

Jacob Bresnahan has a 2.13 ERA over his last four starts after a 6.05 ERA in his first five starts this season.

Gerelmi Maldonado fashioned a 1.38 ERA in his five May starts. Piggyback reliever Charlie McDaniel is also currently in the midst of a 19-inning scoreless streak spanning his last five appearances (19 IP, 13 H, 4 BB, 21 SO). The Giants have led the California League in ERA in each of the last four seasons (2021-24).

CLOSE CALLS: In a statistical oddity, the Giants bullpen is leading the California League in ERA (3.53), but is also tops in blown saves (11). Of the Giants' last 11 losses dating back to May 4, the club has had the lead in the seventh inning or later in eight of those 11 setbacks. Three of those contests were games in which San Jose led in the ninth inning. One of the contributing factors to the Giants' late-inning struggles is the team has allowed a league-high 54 unearned runs this year. The Giants are 9-9 in one-run games this season.

POWER SURGE: The Giants have been one of the top power-hitting teams in the California League this season. At the start of the week, San Jose has connected for 40 home runs over their first 51 games to rank second in the league (Rancho Cucamonga 43). The Giants hit nine homers in last week's series against Inland Empire.

Walker Martin led the league with seven home runs during the month of May (25 games played). His eight homers overall this season are one off the league lead.

Jakob Christian is tied for third in the league with seven home runs this season and is first with 44 RBI's.

Drew Cavanaugh has also hit six homers in only 86 at-bats. His 1.039 OPS would lead the league, but he's just shy of having enough plate appearances to qualify after spending three weeks in Triple-A earlier this season.

GUTIERREZ IGNITES OFFENSE: Carlos Gutierrez continues to ignite the Giants offensively from the leadoff spot as he currently leads the California League in batting average (.339) and hits (60). His .438 on-base percentage is third in the league.

Gutierrez hit .287 in April (20 games) before a sizzling .412 batting average in May (22 games).

CATCH US IF YOU CAN: The Giants have been very successful in stealing bases this season. Entering the week, San Jose is 93-for-105 in stolen base attempts through their first 51 games. The 89 percent success rate leads the league and the club's 93 overall steals rank second. Individually, Carlos Gutierrez is tops on the club with 19 stolen bases (in 22 attempts), Dakota Jordan is next with 18 steals (in 19 attempts) while Jakob Christian and Jose Ramos are both 10-for-10 in their SB attempts.

ALOHA, MAUI: The Giants welcomed back infielder Maui Ahuna last week. Ahuna began the season on San Jose's injured list as he recovered from Tommy John surgery last August. He played 15 rehab games in the Arizona Complex League (Rookie- level) and hit .239 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI's. Ahuna is currently ranked the #13 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization according to MLB Pipeline. The former fourth round draft pick was San Jose's opening day shortstop in 2024, but was limited to only 23 games in the California League last season due to multiple IL stints.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Rancho Cucamonga, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports beginning on Tuesday, June 10. The six games against Stockton will be San Jose's final home series of the first half. The Giants then close out the half with three games in Modesto from June 17-19.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS Date Time Giants Pitcher Quakes Pitcher Broadcast Tuesday, June 3 6:30 PM RHP Hunter Dryden (2-0, 1.25) RHP Aidan Foeller (2-1, 4.07) sjgiants.com Wednesday, June 4 6:30 PM RHP Niko Mazza (1-1, 2.30) LHP Jakob Wright (0-0, 0.00) sjgiants.com Thursday, June 5 6:30 PM LHP Jacob Bresnahan (0-2, 4.50) RHP Christian Zazueta (5-1, 2.09) sjgiants.com Friday, June 6 6:30 PM LHP Greg Farone (2-1, 3.13) LHP Sterling Patick (1-2, 5.68) sjgiants.com Saturday, June 7 6:30 PM RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 3.18) RHP Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1, 4.54) sjgiants.com Sunday, June 8 2:00 PM RHP Drake George (2-1, 4.06) RHP Aidan Foeller (2-1, 4.07)







