SJ Giants Series Preview May 6-11 vs. Lake Elsinore

GIANTS WELCOME STORM TO SOUTH BAY: The San Jose Giants host the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres affiliate) in a six-game series this week at Excite Ballpark. This series marks the Storm's only visit to the South Bay this season.

Since Minor League Baseball implemented six-game series' prior to the 2021 season, the Giants have won all four of their series' versus Lake Elsinore at Excite Ballpark (18-6 record).

SPLIT IN MODESTO: The Giants settled for a split of their six-game series at first-place Modesto last week. San Jose won three of the first four games in the matchup, but suffered losses in the last two contests as the Nuts salvaged the split. It's the Giants' first two-game losing streak since April 19-20 (at Rancho Cucamonga). San Jose hasn't lost three in a row since their first three games of the season (April 4-6). The Giants entered last week leading the California League in home runs, but went deep only once in the six games against the Nuts. Conversely, San Jose's pitching staff had surrendered the fewest homers in the league at the start of last week (5 HR allowed in first 21 games), but gave up four homers to the Nuts, including a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday. The Giants fell to 5-10 on the road this season with four of the 10 losses coming in walk-off fashion. Of note, all 15 of San Jose's road games to date have come against teams currently in first place (Modesto and Rancho Cucamonga).

HOME COOKING: The Giants look to continue their strong play at home in this week's series against Lake Elsinore. Entering the week, the Giants boast an impressive 11-1 record at Excite Ballpark this year. San Jose swept a six-game set against Visalia in their first homestand before taking five of six from Fresno during their most recent homestand. The Giants are batting .293 as a team and averaging 7.8 runs per game at home this season compared to a .210 AVG and 4.5 runs per contest on the road. The Giants pitching staff has also fashioned a sparkling 1.90 ERA at home.

STARTING STRONG: Giants starting pitching has been excellent through the first month of the season. San Jose starters own a combined 2.81 ERA - second-best in the California League (Rancho Cucamonga 2.68). Greg Farone, who is scheduled to start Friday's game this week, has allowed only one run over 21 2/3 innings this season (0.42 ERA). Farone, the first pitcher taken by the San Francisco Giants in last year's draft (seventh round), has thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings spanning his last four starts. It's the longest scoreless inning streak by a Giants pitcher since Mason Black twirled 21 straight shutout frames in 2022. Other early-season standout starting pitchers for the Giants include Hunter Dryden, who has given up only two earned runs in 17 innings (1.06 ERA). Niko Mazza has also pitched 15 2/3 innings with only two earned runs surrendered (1.15 ERA). Giants starting pitchers have allowed only two home runs in 102 2/3 innings this season.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP: This series features a matchup between a Giants team that leads the California League in ERA (3.23) and WHIP (1.25) going up against a Lake Elsinore hitting group that is first in the league in on-base percentage (.379), second in batting average (.269) and third in runs scored (6.1 per game). The Storm, however, have struggled on the mound with a 5.85 team ERA that ranks second-to-last. Lake Elsinore pitchers have also issued the most walks of any team in the league.

HITTING LEADERS: Giants first baseman Jakob Christian had a strong series in Modesto last week collecting eight hits in 20 at-bats (.400 AVG) with three doubles, one triple and three RBI's. Christian is among the California League leaders in several categories including RBI's (2nd, 24), doubles (2nd, 9), OPS (4th, .932), home runs (T4th, 4) and batting average (10th, .310). Outfielder Dakota Jordan brings an eight-game hitting streak into this week's series.

Jordan is batting .367 (11-for-30) during the hit streak. Lisbel Diaz (5th, 30) and Jordan (6th, 29) both rank among the top six in the league in hits.

CATCH US IF YOU CAN: The Giants have been remarkably successful in stealing bases this season. Entering the week, San Jose is 54-for-58 in stolen base attempts through their first 27 games. The 93 percent success rate leads the league and the club's 54 overall steals rank tied for second. Individually, Dakota Jordan is tops on the club with 10 stolen bases (in 10 attempts) while Carlos Gutierrez and Lisbel Diaz have nine and eight steals respectively.

FIRST HALF MIDPOINT: The Giants will reach the midpoint of the 66-game first half at the conclusion of this week's series. San Jose enters their matchup against Lake Elsinore with a 16-11 record - two games behind Modesto (18-9) for the top spot in the North Division standings. First half winners in each division will clinch a playoff spot.

ON DECK: Following the current series versus Lake Elsinore, the Giants embark on their longest road trip of the season: a 12-game stretch at Stockton (May 13-18) and Fresno (May 20-25). The Giants return to Excite Ballpark on the Memorial Day holiday (Monday, May 26) to begin a six-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers.

