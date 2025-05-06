Quakes Earn Another Shutout

May 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Quakes moved their lead in the South Division to a season-high seven games, as they defeated the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday night by a final of 3-0 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

In their first head-to-head meeting of the 2025 season, Rancho held the Visalia offense in check, as Quakes' pitching earned their third shutout of the year and their second in the last three games.

Sean Paul Linan, Felix Cabrera (1-2), Michael Vilchez and Marco Corcho combined on the four-hit shutout, helping the Quakes win their third straight game overall and for the 11th time in their last 12 games.

Eduardo Quintero (4) blasted a two-run homer in the third, as Rancho took a 2-0 lead over Denny Larrondo (0-3).

An error helped to set up the only other run of the game, as Mike Sirota reached on Visalia's lone miscue, then scored on a Samuel Munoz RBI single, making it 3-0.

Visalia threatened all night, as they had runners on base through the first eight innings, with the final out of the eighth coming at the plate.

Corcho, who survived an eighth-inning scare, worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the year.

Rancho (20-8) will send Christian Zazueta (2-1) to the mound

against Visalia's Connor Foley (0-2) on Wednesday at 4pm.

