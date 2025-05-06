Calaz, Mena Power Grizzlies over Nuts in Series Opener

A lengthy start was backed by several key hits and a four-run inning as the Fresno Grizzlies (10-18) dropped the division leading Modesto Nuts (18-10) Tuesday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies scored first for the 5th time in the last six games as Tommy Hopfe started the first with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Kelvin Hidalgo.

With Hopfe on second, Robert Calaz roped a single into left field to score the run and put Fresno in front at 1-0.

Bryan Mena cruised through the first and second but surrendered a leadoff homer in the 3rd that tied the game before a walk and a single set Modesto with runners on 2nd and 3rd.

An RBI groundout put Modesto in the lead at 2-1 after the third.

The Grizzlies answered in the bottom of the fifth. Nolan Clifford, Juan Castillo, and Yeiker Reyes all singled, scoring Clifford to tie the game.

Fresno would open it up as Hidalgo reached on error after a sharp ground ball to shortstop with the bases loaded.

Calaz powered home two more runs in the inning with a line drive into left center to give Fresno a four-run inning and a 5-2 lead.

Modesto pushed across a run in the 7th on a sacrifice fly and chased Mena from the game. Reliever Luke Jewett prevented the game from getting any closer, using a strikeout and a fly out to center to end the inning.

Mena would finish with his longest outing of the season en route to his first win of the year, going 6.1 and allowing just 3 runs.

The Grizzlies re-extended the lead in the bottom of the inning as Hidalgo started the frame with a solo blast over the wall in left.

With two outs in the inning, Felix Tena drew a walk, and Francisco Garcia drove a ball into the right center field gap to score him, pushing the advantage to 7-3.

Nathan Blasick worked a scoreless 8th and Tyler Hampu closed out the game with a perfect ninth.

The Grizzlies tied a season-high with 12 hits in their return home.

Calaz's two hits produced three runs, and he was one of three Grizzlies with multiple hits with Jacob Hinderleider adding two and Yeiker Reyes delivering a 3-4 afternoon.

Hidalgo and Calaz each had multiple RBI.

The win for Mena is just the third win by a Grizzlies starter this year. Ironically, division leading Modesto has just two wins by starting pitchers entering the series as well.

Wednesday night the Grizzlies will play the second game of the series against the North Division leaders with Lebarron Johnson Jr. (last week's California League Pitcher of the Week) slated on the mound for Fresno against Modesto's Ryan Sloan, a highly touted prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization.

