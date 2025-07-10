Solo Homers Foil Grizzlies

July 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A pair of solo home runs spoiled an otherwise strong pitching performance as the Fresno Grizzlies (39-44, 10-7) dropped the second game of the series to the San Jose Giants (55-28, 13-4) 3-1 Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

San Jose struck first against Jackson Cox when Dakota Jordan cracked his second homer of the series, a solo shot over the center field wall, just to the right of the batter's eye.

The Grizzlies took advantage of a leadoff walk to Yeiker Reyes to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Reyes stole second and third and scored on Kelvin Hidalgo's sacrifice fly, evening the game at 1-1.

Robert Hipwell broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth with a leadoff homer of Cox before the Grizzlies starter finished the fifth inning for his longest outing of the season.

But the Grizzlies couldn't get him off the hook as San Jose starter Niko Mazza also delivered his longest outing of the season, limiting Fresno to the one run over six innings while scattering four hits and two walks.

Felix Ramires worked a scoreless sixth in relief for the Grizzlies but a pair of singles by San Jose in the seventh created an opportunity for an additional run for the Giants when a wild pitch brought home Hipwell to push the difference to 3-1.

Fisher Jameson turned in two scoreless innings of relief for Fresno after Ramirez but the Grizzlies couldn't get any closer against the Giants bullpen combination of Cole Hillier and Cade Vernon.

Fresno had just 9 baserunners on the game with none reaching third base after the first inning.

The series continues Thursday night at 6:50pm when the Grizzlies tab Bryan Mena (2-6, 6.07) to pitch against the Giants lefty Luis De La Torre (0-0, -.--) who is making his first Single A start.

Its also another chance for fans to take part in the 1v1 Food Truck Throwdowns presented by Fresno Street Eats with Carne Asada taking center stage.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







