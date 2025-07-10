Soler Homers Again, Visalia Falls to Lake Elsinore

Visalia, CA - Yassel Soler hit a home run for the fourth time in six games but the Visalia Rawhide fell to the Lake Elsinore Storm 10-4 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (44-39, 9-8) and Lake Elsinore (38-45, 9-8) have won a game apiece so far this week in the six game set.

Soler smashed a two run blast 399 feet to left field in the fifth inning. He now leads the Rawhide with eight home runs on the year while extending his hit streak to six games. Soler is the No. 15 ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks' organization according to MLB.com.

The Storm used a seven run fifth inning to erase an early 2-0 Rawhide lead. Lake Elsinore sent 12 batters to the plate in the frame with two doubles and four walks keying the inning.

Lake Elsinore totaled 10 hits on the night- half of which were doubles.

The Rawhide scored in the first inning as JD Dix led off the game with a single and scored on a Ruben Santana sacrifice fly.

Visalia doubled the lead in the second. Alberto Barriga led off with a base hit and scored on a Trent Youngblood RBI single.

Dix now has at least a hit in eight of his first nine starts as a Rawhide player. Youngblood moved his on-base streak to 10 games.

