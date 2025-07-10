Nuts Fall in Extras as Ports Edge out 2-1 Win to Even Series

July 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts dropped a hard-fought 2-1 extra-inning contest to the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field, as the six-game series evened at one win apiece. After both teams pushed across early runs in the second inning, the game remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the 10th, when Stockton's C.J. Pittaro delivered a clutch sac fly RBI to plate the go-ahead run. The loss dropped the Nuts to 46-37 on the season and 8-9 in the second half of California League play.

Modesto managed just five hits in the game, with designated hitter Felnin Celesten collecting two of them in a 2-for-5 performance. The lone run came courtesy of an RBI single from Ricardo Cova in the second inning, scoring Austin St. Laurent. The Nuts had multiple opportunities throughout the night, but went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight on base.

The pitching staff turned in another strong outing, starting with right-hander Ryan Sloan, who allowed one run over four innings while striking out six. He was followed by three strong innings from Aneury Lora, who held the Ports scoreless and struck out three. Reliever Andrew Carson took the loss despite not allowing an earned run, as a sac fly proved to be the difference in the 10th.

Stockton starter Nathan Dettmer kept Modesto in check across seven innings, giving up just one run while striking out five. Reliever Riley Huge earned the win with two perfect innings to close out the game. The two clubs will meet again Thursday night as the series continues, with Modesto looking to bounce back and regain control.







