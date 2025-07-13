Ellis Walks It off as Nuts Stun Ports 8-7 to Take Series Lead
July 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)
Modesto Nuts News Release
MODESTO, Calif. - Matthew Ellis delivered the decisive blow on Saturday night at John Thurman Field, launching a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Modesto Nuts to an 8-7 victory over the Stockton Ports. The dramatic win gave Modesto a 3-2 lead in the six-game series, with the finale set for Sunday.
The back-and-forth contest saw both teams trade momentum throughout the night. Modesto jumped ahead early with a three-run homer from Ricardo Cova in the first and a solo shot from Carlos Jimenez (his team leading 12th on the season) in the third. Stockton answered with a pair of doubles from Carlos Franco and a two-run seventh to take the lead at 7-6. But with one out in the ninth, Ellis crushed a fastball from reliever Riley Huge over the center-field wall, sending the crowd of over 1,000 fans into celebration.
Ellis reached base four times in the win, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Cova tallied three RBIs and Jimenez scored twice. Modesto's bullpen bent but didn't break, with Anyelo Ovando earning the win after tossing a scoreless top of the ninth. Modesto Starter Chia-Shi Shen went the first 5 innings, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits with two strikeouts. The Nuts pounded out 11 hits and went 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Despite a strong offensive showing with 10 hits of their own, the Ports couldn't hold the lead, and Huge took the loss after surrendering the game-winning blast. With the victory, Modesto improves to 48-38 on the season and 10-10 in the second half, while Stockton drops to 38-48 and 6-14. The series wraps up tomorrow afternoon in Modesto.
California League Stories from July 13, 2025
- Visalia Settles for Series Split in Tight Defeat - Visalia Rawhide
- Catlett, Obertop Key Win as Grizzlies Earn Split with Giants - Fresno Grizzlies
- Ellis Walks It off as Nuts Stun Ports 8-7 to Take Series Lead - Modesto Nuts
- Cova's Walk-Off Lifts Modesto Mariners Past Ports, Clinches Series Win - Modesto Nuts
- Rawhide Bats Pound Storm to Take Series Lead - Visalia Rawhide
- Ports Take Lead Late Before Nuts Win in Walk-off - Stockton Ports
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Modesto Nuts Stories
- Ellis Walks It off as Nuts Stun Ports 8-7 to Take Series Lead
- Cova's Walk-Off Lifts Modesto Mariners Past Ports, Clinches Series Win
- Oat Milkers Take over as Modesto Downs Stockton 6-3 to Even Series
- Ports Blank Nuts 9-0 to Take Series Lead
- Nuts Fall in Extras as Ports Edge out 2-1 Win to Even Series