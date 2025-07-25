Grizzlies Hold off Nuts Rally for 6-5 Win in Modesto

July 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies edged the Modesto Nuts 6-5 on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field, using timely hitting and strong bullpen work to win their third straight in the series. Fresno built an early 2-0 lead and tacked on three more in the sixth, but after Modesto rallied to tie the game with a three-run bottom of the 7th, Jimmy Obertop's RBI double in the eighth gave Fresno the lead for good.

Obertop led the Grizzlies' offense with three hits, including a double and two RBIs, while Alan Espinal and Felix Tena also drove in key runs to power a 10-hit attack. The Grizzlies bullpen was solid after a rocky middle stretch, as Tyler Hampu picked up the win with a scoreless eighth and Nathan Blasick locked down his league-leading 16th save with a clean ninth inning.

Modesto had chances throughout, getting multi-hit nights from Cesar Quintas, Ryan Picollo, and Dervy Ventura. The Nuts tied the game in the seventh with back-to-back doubles and a clutch two-out RBI from Ventura, but went just 4-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. Starter Harold Melenge gave up five runs over 5.1 innings, while Pedro Da Costa Lemos took the loss in relief.

With the defeat, the Nuts fall to 51-42 overall and 13-14 in the second half, while Fresno improves to 46-47 and 17-10 in the second half, tightening the race in the California League North Division with three games left in the series.







