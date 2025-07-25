Nuts Rally Late to Snap Skid, Beat Grizzlies, 10-3

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts erupted for eight unanswered runs over their final three innings to surge past the Fresno Grizzlies 10-3 on Friday night at John Thurman Field. After falling behind 3-2 through five and a half innings, the Nuts jumped back out in front of the game in the bottom of the sixth and broke it open with a five-run eighth inning to snap a three-game skid.

Modesto's offense was fueled by timely hitting and patience at the plate, drawing 11 walks and delivering in key spots. George Feliz led the way with two hits, including a triple, two RBIs, and two runs scored, while Ryan Picollo added a two-run triple and scored twice. Felnin Celesten doubled home a pair of runs, and Gabriel Moncada reached with three walks and scored twice.

On the mound, starter Jeter Martinez was sparkling, allowing just one unearned run over five innings on one hit while striking out six, and Gage Boehm earned his first win. Aneury Lora and Yensy Bello combined to close out the final three frames without allowing a hit.

With the win, Modesto improves to 52-42 overall and 14-14 in the second half, remaining in second place in the California League North. Fresno falls to 46-48 and 17-11 in the second half, as the division race tightens heading into the final two games of the series.

