Ports Take Lead Late Before Nuts Win in Walk-off

July 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - The Ports battled back from a 4-0 deficit to take a 7-6 lead into the ninth inning on Saturday night, but Modesto would walk it off with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to win 8-6 and take a 3-2 lead into Sunday's series finale.

A three-run home run by Ricardo Cova (4) put Stockton in an early 3-0 hole, and a Carlos Jimenez solo shot (12) in the third gave the Nuts a 4-0 advantage, as starter Sam Stuhr continued a pattern of home runs allowed coming in sets of two for him.

But the Ports would start to chip away in the fourth inning, when Carlos Franco doubled (9) into the left field corner to score Pedro Pineda and get Stockton on the board. It was Franco's first game back since his collision with teammate Jared Sprague-Lott on July 2 versus San Jose.

After Max Durrington reached on a one-out error in the fifth, Stockton strung together three-straight singles from C.J. Pittaro, Dylan Fien, and Cameron Leary to cut the deficit to 4-3. Franco would hit a ground ball to third that was mishandled and the error allowed Fien to score and tie the game at 4-4.

Jose Dicochea entered in the bottom of fifth and allowed a run that put Modesto back ahead 5-4 on a single from Cesar Quintas. But Stockton would go ahead for the first time on the night in the seventh on an RBI single from Leary and another double (10) for Franco, this time a two-run double to put the Ports ahead 7-5. The Nuts would capitalize on a Ports error to cut it to a one-run game in the bottom of the inning to trim the Stockton lead to 7-6.

Riley Huge pitched a 1-2-3 eighth with two punch outs, but allowed an 0-2 leadoff single to Jimenez, before giving up the two-run, walk-off blast to Matthew Ellis (7) to cap off a two-hit, two-walk game for the Modesto backstop and give the Nuts the 8-6 victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Pittaro reached four times with two hits and two walks for his team-leading 18th two-hit game of the season. Leary had three singles - all into right center - for his team-high sixth three-hit game of the year. The Ports are now 4-7 in games won in the last at bat, and it was just their sixth loss (33-6) when leading after eight innings.

UP NEXT: The series finale - and final game before the All-Star Break - is scheduled for a 1:40 PM first pitch, with LHP Harold Melenge (3-5, 5.43) going for the Nuts versus LHP Tucker Novotny (2-1, 1.63) for the Ports.

