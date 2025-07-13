Rawhide Bats Pound Storm to Take Series Lead

July 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide totaled 14 hits from eight different players to rout the Lake Elsinore Storm 11-3 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (46-40, 11-9) earns their third win of the week and can win the series over Lake Elsinore (39-47, 10-10) with a victory on Sunday.

The Rawhide jumped on the Storm early by scoring four runs in the first inning and another five in the second frame.

Alexander Benua led the offense with three hits and four RBI finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

Visalia started the first frame with two walks and two singles to plate two runs on a fielders' choice and wild pitch. Benua then belted a triple down the right field line scoring two more runs.

Ruben Santana opened the scoring in the second by mashing a two run homer over the left field wall. The home run is Santana's eighth of the season- tying him with Yassel Soler for the team lead.

The inning followed with Abdias De La Cruz hitting an RBI single and Benua topping off the big frame with a two RBI double to left field.

The Rawhide would tally two more runs in the seventh inning on a Adrian De Leon two RBI double.

All nine Rawhide batters reached base with eight totaling at least a hit. Santana and De La Cruz joined Benua with three hit nights.

Wilkin Paredes earned his fifth win and sixth quality start of the season- both tied for a team high. He scattered eight hits over six innings with all three runs scoring in the fifth frame. The left hander from the Dominican Republic totaled five strikeouts and now holds a 3.78 ERA.

Logan Mercado pitched the final three innings scoreless to earn his first pro save. He allowed just one hit with three strikeouts.

Visalia improves to 29-18 at Valley Strong Ballpark- the second most home wins in the California League.

The series concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM.

First pitch is at 2:00 PM with the stadium north gate opening at 12:30 PM and stadium south gate at 1:00 PM.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.

The Visalia Rawhide are a professional baseball team and the Single-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rawhide are celebrating 80 years of professional baseball in Visalia in 2025 as the "Year of the Oak."

Stay up to date with the Rawhide on the team's website and by following the Rawhide on Facebook, X, Instagram and Tik Tok. The Rawhide play all home games at Valley Strong Ballpark located at 300 N Giddings Street Visalia, CA 93291.

Fans can purchase season ticket packages, group packages, single game tickets and team merchandise through the Rawhide website and at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health. All Rawhide games can be watched on MiLB.TV with a free radio broadcast also available online. For more information, visit milb.com/visalia, email [email protected] or call  (559) 732-4433.







