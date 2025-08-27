Bullpen Leads Rawhide Past Giants

August 27, 2025

Visalia, CA - Three Rawhide relief pitchers combined to throw 5.1 shutout innings and the Visalia Rawhide defeated the San Jose Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (59-62, 24-31) earns the series opening win over San Jose (76-45, 34-21) in the team's final homestand of the season.

The Rawhide bullpen was dominant on Tuesday allowing just one baserunner in relief.

Logan Mercado started the effort with 2.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts. The University of Oregon product earned his second pro win.

Tayler Montiel followed by striking out the side looking in the seventh. The 12th Round 2025 D-backs draft pick has struck out five batters through the first two scoreless innings of his pro career with Visalia.

Ryan Bruno earned the save with a scoreless eight and ninth frames. He struck out a batter and worked a perfect ninth for his third save of the season.

Visalia scored all five runs between the second and third innings. Alberto Barriga gave the Rawhide a 2-1 lead with a two run home run over the left field wall in the second- his third long ball of the season.

The Rawhide added another three runs in the third. Jakey Josepha led off with a double down the right field line and Kayson Cunningham followed with a single up the middle. JD Dix then drove in both runs with an RBI double to right field.

Enyervert Perez capped the inning with an RBI single to score Dix.

Cunningham finished with two hits in his home debut. The D-backs 2025 1st Round pick tabbed his second multi-hit performance in just his fifth pro game.

The Rawhide starter Junior Ciprian allowed two earned runs with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings and did not factor into the decision.

