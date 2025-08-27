Grizzlies Cooled off by 66ers

Published on August 27, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Even the red-hot Fresno Grizzlies (63-58, 34-21) couldn't slow down another playoff hopeful Tuesday, as the Inland Empire 66ers (51-70, 33-22) erupted for 15 runs while knocking down the hosts 15-5 at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

What started as a pitcher's duel quickly unraveled after the 66ers strung together a three-run third and a six-run fourth.

The Grizzlies and 66ers traded zeros through the first two innings, with Marcos Herrera navigating early traffic before trouble struck in the third.

Inland Empire broke through with three runs, capitalizing on a walk, a hit batter, and a pair of singles to set the tone for what would become a relentless offensive attack.

Herrera's evening came undone in the fourth, when the 66ers loaded the bases and churned out six runs on a barrage of hits and a costly wild pitch. Fresno's bullpen was pressed into action early, but the parade of Inland Empire hitters continued, with the visitors tacking on insurance runs in the sixth, eighth, and ninth.

Offensively, the Grizzlies struggled to generate momentum until late. Roldy Brito doubled in the first but was stranded, and Fresno managed just two hits through the first seven innings.

The bats finally came alive in the eighth, as the Grizzlies loaded the bases and capitalized on a pair of walks, a balk, and a wild pitch to push across four runs and avoid the shutout.

Juan Castillo provided a spark in the ninth, singling home Robert Calaz for Fresno's fifth run, but the deficit was far too great to overcome. Calaz and Castillo each collected multi-hit games, while Kevin Fitzer and Wilder Dalis chipped in with walks and runs scored during the late rally.

Defensively, Fresno was plagued by errors, committing five miscues that extended innings and opened the door for Inland Empire's big frames. The 66ers took full advantage, racking up 18 hits, the second most allowed by Fresno this season, and drawing ten walks in a relentless offensive display.

Herrera was tagged with the loss, his six runs allowed in just over three innings marking a rough outing for the right-hander.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back behind Brody Brecht (1-4, 2.83) on Wednesday night as they will play the second game of the six-game series against Inland Empire. The 66ers will counter with flame-throwing Trey Gregory-Alford (1-0, 0.53).

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







