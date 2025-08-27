Rancho Slips in Ten on Tuesday

Published on August 27, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm got a run in the tenth inning for a 6-5 win over the Quakes on Thursday, in the opening game of their six-game series at the Lake Elsinore Diamond.

With the bases loaded and one out, pinch-hitter Alex McCoy grounded a Cody Morse (0-2) pitch to Nico Perez at second base, but the throw to the plate was off target, allowing the winning run to score, helping Lake Elsinore to end a five-game losing streak.

Despite a third four-hit game from Charles Davalan, the Quakes came up short and lost their second straight game.

Davalan had three doubles and a game-tying single in the ninth, helping the Quakes send the game to extras, tied at 5-5 against eventual winner Adam Conrad (7-1).

Rancho missed out on opportunities throughout the night, as Storm pitching struck out 18 hitters, with the Quakes leaving ten men stranded on base.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5, as they host the Fresno Grizzlies in the final home stand of the regular season. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







California League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.