Win Streak up to Six Straight After 7-3 Victory over Modesto

Published on August 27, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The final series between the Ports and the Modesto Nuts started with a 7-3 win for Stockton, extending the Ports win streak to a season-high six games.

The Nuts jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a Jose Caguana RBI single in the first and a George Feliz base hit in the second. But the Ports put together a three-run third after Rodney Green Jr. started the frame with a bunt single that hugged the third-base line.

Dylan Fien drove him home with a base hit to left to get Stockton on the board at 2-1. Gavin Turley lifted a ball to left that dropped out of the reach of shortstop Nick Becker to score Fien and Devin Taylor to put the Ports ahead 3-2.

Modesto tied the game in the bottom of the third on a Dervy Ventura single, but the Ports would take over from there. Jesus Superlano doubled just inside the third base bag before Bobby Boser singled into left center to score Superlano and put Stockton ahead 4-3. Fien drove in Green Jr. again in the sixth for a 5-3 Ports advantage, and Green Jr. plated Turley and Michael Brooks on a single through the left side in the seventh to put Stockton up 7-3.

Nathan Dettmer pitched five innings of three-run ball on five hits and four walks with five punchouts to improve to 5-5. Bryan Restituyo worked two shutout innings followed by scoreless frames from Griffin Kirn and Felix Castro to shut down the Modesto offense and close out the win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports have not committed an error in five of their last seven contests. The six-game win streak tops their five-game streak from June 6-11 with three wins versus Fresno and two in San Jose. Manager Javier Godard currently has 97 career wins with 11 more games to play.

It was Fien's 13th two-hit performance of the year, and Green Jr.'s second three-hit game as a Port this season.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 6:40 PM first pitch, with LHP Harold Melenge (4-7, 5.31) going for Modesto versus Jose Dicochea (5-8, 4.87) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400.







California League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.