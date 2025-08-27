Ports Top Nuts 7-3 in Final Home Series Opener

Published on August 27, 2025

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports opened the final home series in Modesto Nuts history with a statement win, knocking off their longtime rival 7-3 on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. Stockton's offense came alive early and never let up, collecting 12 hits and capitalizing with timely run production to hand the Nuts a loss in the opener of the six-game set. The defeat put a damper on what was an emotional evening for Modesto, with fans packing in to witness the last chapter of California League baseball in the city.

The Ports wasted little time setting the tone, pushing across three runs in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead. Stockton's attack was fueled by catcher Dylan Fien, who drove in a pair of runs, and outfielder Rodney Green Jr., who tallied three hits, two RBIs, and a stolen base. Stockton added insurance with runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings, capped by an RBI single from shortstop Bobby Boser that extended the lead to 7-3.

Modesto answered back with some early offense of its own but struggled to deliver the big hit late. Jose Caguana plated a run in the first, while George Feliz and Dervy Ventura chipped in RBIs to keep the Nuts within striking distance. Despite stealing two bases and drawing five walks, Modesto stranded eight runners on base, including several in scoring position, which kept them from mounting a comeback.

Ports starter Nathan Dettmer earned the win, improving to 5-5 after tossing five innings of three-run ball while striking out six. The Stockton bullpen was sharp, combining for four scoreless innings to shut the door. Modesto's pitching staff, meanwhile, was forced to work hard all night, with Yensy Bello taking the loss after allowing a run in just 1.1 innings. The series continues Wednesday as the Nuts look to rebound in their push toward the playoffs, with each remaining home game doubling as part of a farewell tour for professional baseball in Modesto.







