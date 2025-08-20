First Round Draft Pick Kayson Cunningham to Make Pro Debut with Rawhide

August 19, 2025

Visalia, CA - Kayson Cunningham, the 18th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, will make his professional debut with the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday night.

Cunningham is a left handed hitting shortstop who is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the D-backs organization according to MLB.com.

He will make his pro debut on Tuesday night on the road in San Bernardino as the Rawhide open up a six game series against the Inland Empire 66ers. Fans can see Cunningham make his home debut when the Rawhide return to Valley Strong Ballpark starting Tuesday August 26th for their final homestand of the year against the San Jose Giants.

Cunningham is considered one of best pure hitting prospects in all of the 2025 draft. His accolades include winning USA Baseball's Player of the Year in 2024 and Gatorade Texas High School Baseball Player of the Year in 2025.

The 19 year-old played his prep baseball at Johnson High School in San Antonio where he hit for a .509 BA with 23 extra-base hits, 27 RBI, 39 runs and 21 stolen bases in 33 games. He led Team USA to the 2024 WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier gold medal with 10 hits, 12 RBI and seven runs in eight games and was named the Tournament MVP.

Cunningham was committed to the University of Texas before signing with the D-backs in July.

Visalia's final homestand of the season starting next Tuesday August 26th includes an appearance from Shooter McGavin (the actor Chris McDonald) from Happy Gilmore on Thursday the 28th, Toy Story Night on Friday the 29th and Fan Appreciation Night with fireworks on Saturday the 30th.

