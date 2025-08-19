Giants Back Home for Matchup with Grizzlies

Published on August 19, 2025 under California League (CalL)

SERIES PREVIEW: Fresno Grizzlies (58-56) at San Jose Giants (75-39)

The Giants host the Fresno Grizzlies this week in a possible playoff preview

SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, August 19 6:30 PM SJ - Hunter Dryden (4-2, 2.33) vs. FRE - Manuel Olivares (0-0, 5.73)

Wednesday, August 20 1:00 PM SJ - Niko Mazza (3-3, 2.31) vs. FRE - Marcos Herrera (5-6, 3.53)

Thursday, August 21 6:30 PM SJ - Luis De La Torre (2-1, 1.50) vs. FRE - Brody Brecht (0-4, 3.16)

Friday, August 22 7:00 PM SJ - Jacob Bresnahan (7-3, 2.86) vs. FRE - Angel Jimenez (1-4, 5.58)

Saturday, August 23 5:00 PM SJ - Yunior Marte (0-0, 2.45) vs. FRE - Jackson Cox (3-6, 3.56)

Sunday, August 24 5:00 PM SJ - Keyner Martinez (2-0, 0.00) vs. FRE - Manuel Olivares (0-0, 5.73)

GIANTS HOST GRIZZLIES THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants are back at home this week for a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies affiliate) at Excite Ballpark.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The games on Friday and Sunday can be viewed on NBC Sports Bay Area with Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri calling the action. Friday's game will begin on NBC Sports Bay Area plus. A live video feed on MiLB.TV will be available for the entire series, in addition to an audio broadcast on sjgiants.com.

PLAYOFF PREVIEW?: This week's matchup could serve as a preview of next month's North Division playoff series. The Giants have already clinched a playoff spot after winning the first half North Division title back in June. Meanwhile, Fresno is currently leading the second half North Division playoff race and enters the week with a six-game lead over Modesto. There are three weeks remaining in the regular season. The Giants and Grizzlies last met in the postseason in 2022 when Fresno swept San Jose in the North Division Series. The Giants have a 12-6 record against the Grizzlies this season, including a 5-1 mark at Excite Ballpark.

STACKING SERIES WINS: The Giants won another series last week when they took four of six games in Lake Elsinore. The Giants finished the series with three straight victories scoring a combined 31 runs in the three contests. San Jose scored a total of 46 runs in the series (7.7 per game) despite not hitting a home run during the entire six-game set. The Giants are now 10-1-3 in their last 14 series' overall dating back to mid-May.

AT THE TOP: The Giants enter the week with a 75-39 overall record - the top mark in the California League and the best record among all 30 Single-A teams (California League, Carolina League & Florida State League). The Giants are looking to finish with the best record in the league for a second straight season and have already surpassed last year's win total (74-57). San Jose is 33-15 in the second half - four games ahead of second-place Fresno. The Giants are looking to win both halves in the North Division for the first time in 16 years (2009). The Giants were 21-19 following a loss on May 20 and have gone 54-20 (.730) since.

LEAGUE LEADERS: At the start of the week, the Giants are leading the California League in several key statistical categories, including runs scored (6.5 per game), batting average (.265), home runs (92), OPS (.772), ERA (3.40) and fewest home runs allowed (39 HR). San Jose's run differential of +266 is also tops in the league (Rancho Cucamonga next at +119).

SECOND HALF STANDOUTS: Despite a flurry of recent promotions and injuries, the Giants have remained an offensive force in the second half averaging 6.9 runs per game (6.3 runs/game in first half). Individual leaders in the second half for the Giants include Lisbel Diaz, who is hitting .313 with six home runs and an .848 OPS (.234 AVG, 3 HR in first half). Diaz now leads the California League in hits (122) and doubles (30). Walker Martin is batting at a .288 clip with an .834 OPS in the second half after hitting .218 in the first half. Martin ranks fourth in the league in home runs (12) and RBI's (67) this season. Robert Hipwell owns a sizzling .940 OPS in the second half with a .272 AVG and five home runs (.238 AVG in first half). Jeremiah Jenkins, who joined the Giants on June 13, is hitting .294 since the All-Star break with 23 RBI's in 22 games.

Jeremiah Jenkins has 36 RBI's in 41 games played with the Giants this season RUNS RECORD WITHIN REACH: With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Giants have an opportunity to break their team record for runs scored that has stood for 37 years. Entering the week, this year's Giants team has scored 742 runs. That puts the Giants on pace to finish the regular season with 859 runs, which would surpass the team record of 836 runs set in 1988. Of note, the '88 team played 143 total games - 11 more than the 132 games this year's team will play.

STARTING STRONG: The Giants starting rotation has been a strength throughout the season. Entering the week, Giants starters own a combined 2.96 ERA - significantly lower than the next-closest team (Rancho Cucamonga 3.78). Rotation standouts include Jacob Bresnahan, who is fourth in the Cal League with 104 strikeouts over 78 2/3 innings to go with a 2.86 ERA and .192 opponents batting average. Since the beginning of June, Bresnahan owns a 1.74 ERA over 10 starts. Hunter Dryden (2.33 ERA, .204 opp. AVG) and Niko Mazza (2.31 ERA, .209 opp. AVG) have also helped anchor the rotation. Dryden has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 16 of his 18 starts while Mazza has given up one or no earned runs in 15 of his 18 starts. Luis De La Torre has excelled since joining the club last month with 33 strikeouts and only four walks in 24 innings to go with a 1.50 ERA (five starts). Additionally, Keyner Martinez has not allowed an earned run in his first 10 2/3 innings with the Giants.

NEW FACES: Since the last week of July, the Giants have added 13 new players to their roster. Seven of the players - infielders Jhonny Level & Dario Reynoso, outfielder Jose Astudillo and pitchers Argenis Cayama, Keyner Martinez, Melvin Pineda & Fernando Vasquez - have come from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) following the conclusion of their season. Pitcher Yunior Marte joined the Giants after he was acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Royals at the deadline. San Jose has also added four players from this year's draft class, including the top three picks - infielder Gavin Kilen (1st round), outfielder Trevor Cohen (3rd round) and infielder Lorenzo Meola (4th round). Outfielder Cam Maldonado (7th round) and catcher Daniel Rogers (non-drafted free agent) are other newcomers. Kilen has since been placed on the injured list. 10 Giants players have been promoted to High-A Eugene since the start of the second half.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Fresno, the Giants embark on their final road trip of the regular season with a six-game set in Visalia from August 26-31.







