Visalia Falls in Pitchers' Duel to San Jose

Published on August 28, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Erick Reynoso tossed five strong innings but the Visalia Rawhide were defeated by the San Jose Giants 2-0 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (59-63, 24-32) and San Jose (77-45, 35-21) are even at one game apiece in the series.

San Jose scored their first run in the fifth. A double, followed by a groundout to the right side advancing the runner and a balk scored the run.

The Giants doubled their lead on a two out RBI single in the eighth.

Rawhide pitching held the Giants to just five hits for a second straight night. Reynoso allowed just three hits in his five inning start with six strikeouts.

Kyle Ayers tossed two shutout innings with three strikeouts and Alexis Liebano worked a scoreless inning with two punchouts.

Visalia left 10 runners stranded on base including the tying run in the last two frames. Eight of nine Rawhide batters reached base courtesy of five hits and six walks. JD Dix led the Rawhide with three walks.

