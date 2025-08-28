Streak Snapped Despite Dicochea Dealing

MODESTO, Calif. - The Ports had their win streak snapped at six games on Wednesday night, as the Nuts topped Stockton 5-3 in game two of the final six-game series between the two franchises.

Stockton (51-71, 19-37) got on the board first when Gavin Turley doubled (6) inside the third base line to score Devin Taylor in the first inning, but the offense would get stuck on that one run until the ninth.

The Nuts (65-57, 26-29) took the lead in the third inning and never relinquished it. A leadoff walk for Connor Dykstra was followed by a single up the middle for Aiden Taurek and a walk for Carlos Jimenez loaded the bases with no one out. Jose Dicochea got a 6-4-3 double play that plated a run and moved another runner to third with two outs, before a single up the middle for Jose Caguana put Modesto up 2-1.

Dicochea was lights out outside of that two-run frame for the Nuts. He went six innings and allowed just those two runs on three hits and three walks with three punchouts. The single by Caguana would be the last base runner he would allow over his final 3.1 innings.

The Ports best threat to answer came in the sixth when a single by Taylor and a pair of walks loaded the bases with two out, but Modesto went to the pen in relief of Harold Melenge and Gage Boehm struck out Max Durrington to strand the bases loaded.

Modesto extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth with the same part of the order to start the inning that started their two-run third. An error at short was followed by an infield single for Taurek and a one-out walk loaded the bases.

Reliever Jay Dill struck out his second batter of the inning on a full count, but the big righty fresh out of Troy University was on a strict pitch limit and left after 28 pitches. Felix Castro came in and got within one strike of keeping it a one-run game, but Dervy Ventura singled through the left side to drive in a pair and two wild pitches scored another run for a 5-1 Nuts lead.

Rodney Green Jr. drove in a pair of runs in the ninth to make things interesting at 5-3, but a strikeout and a flyout would end the ballgame to snap the Ports win streak at six games and tie the final series between the two teams and one apiece.

UP NEXT: Game three is also set for a 6:40 PM first pitch, with RHP Samuel Dutton (0-0, 0.00) making his first start for Stockton after making two relief appearances last week versus RHP Colton Shaw (0-0, 3.00) for Modesto.

