Quakes Complete Epic Comeback on Wednesday

Published on August 28, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes completed an epic comeback on Wednesday night, as they edged the Lake Elsinore Storm by a final of 3-2, in ten innings at the Lake Elsinore Diamond.

Trailing 2-0 in the ninth, Rancho got even, then took the lead for good in the tenth, earning their first win of the series and ending a brief two-game skid.

Storm reliever Vicarte Domingo opened the ninth inning with consecutive walks, then gave up an RBI single to Charles Davalan, as the Quakes cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

After Oswaldo Osorio walked to load the bases, Domingo got Emil Morales to ground into a double-play. That scored the tying run from third base though, as the Quakes evened the game at 2-2.

Davis Chastain was called upon to pitch the ninth and worked around a two-out double to force extras.

In the tenth, Jose Meza was able to beat out a potential double-play ball, scoring the go-ahead run, as Chase Harlan came home to give Rancho their first lead of the night, 3-2, against Bernard Jose (2-3),

In the last of the tenth, Chastain (1-0) struck out both batters he faced to start the tenth, but was removed after throwing 25 total pitched over 1.2 innings. Connor Godwin was then called upon to get the final out, coaxing Ryan Wideman into a fly ball to right field, ending the game.

Marlon Nieves started and pitched well for the Quakes, allowing just one run on two hits over five innings.

Rancho's win was mired by an injury to outfielder Jaron Elkins, who was carted off the field in a leg brace after injuring his ankle while attempting to steal second base in the eighth inning.

The Quakes (27-29, 68-54) are expected to activate Jacob Wright on Thursday and send him to the mound in game three of the series. Lake Elsinore is expected to throw right-hander Kannon Kemp, with game time set for 6:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5, as they host the Fresno Grizzlies in the final home stand of the regular season. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







California League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.