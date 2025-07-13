Cova's Walk-Off Lifts Modesto Mariners Past Ports, Clinches Series Win

July 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts, playing as the Modesto Mariners on Sunday, walked off the Stockton Ports 4-3 at John Thurman Field to win the six-game series, four games to two. Ricardo Cova played the hero, lining a to left in the bottom of the ninth to score Dervy Ventura and pinch-runner Carter Dorighi, sending the Sunday afternoon crowd home happy.

Stockton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first and Modesto tied it in the same frame with RBI hits from Cova and Austin St. Laurent. Stockton clawed back to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth on an RBI single from Myles Naylor. In the ninth, Ventura reached on a strikeout (ball got away from Ports Catcher Dylan Fien) and advanced to third after Connor Dykstra doubled to shallow centerfield and Dorighi came in to pinch run. Ryan Picollo was intentionally walked allowing Cova to step up and deliver the clutch base knock to seal the win.

Cova finished the day 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base, while St. Laurent added two hits and an RBI on his birthday. The Modesto offense managed just five hits but made the most of their opportunities, going 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position. On the mound, starter Harold Melenge worked 4.2 solid innings before the bullpen took over. Closer Jose Geraldo earned the win with a scoreless ninth.

For Stockton, Carlos Franco and Max Durrington each doubled and drove in runs, while starter Tucker Novotny struck out nine across five innings, which included an immaculate inning in the 2nd inning. However, reliever Brayan Restituyo couldn't hold the lead in the ninth and took the loss. With the victory, the Nuts improve to 49-38 overall and 11-10 in the second half, while the Ports fall to 38-49 and 6-15 as we head into the All-Star break.







