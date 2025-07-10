Ports Snap Skid in Extras, Outlast Nuts 2-1 Behind Huge Pitching and Durrington's Big Night

July 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports got back on track and snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Modesto Nuts 2-1 in 10 innings on Wednesday night, evening up their series at one game apiece.

Both teams traded runs in the first inning before Stockton scored the winning run in the top of the tenth. After a failed sacrifice bunt attempt to open up extra innings, Max Durrington sent a single to right-center, moving Myles Naylor to third base. That brought up C.J. Pittaro, who sent a sharp line drive to left field that was deep enough to score Naylor. The sacrifice fly made it 2-1 Stockton, but that meant the Ports needed to close the door in the bottom of the inning.

Close it they would, thanks to Riley Huge. He pitched a clean bottom of the ninth to send it to extra innings and left the automatic runner at third base in the tenth, retiring all three batters he saw in the inning, and ending it on a popup to shortstop.

Nathan Dettmer was excellent for the Ports in one of his best professional outings. He set a new career-high with seven innings pitched, needing just 85 pitches to make it that far in the game. He scattered four hits and one walk over those seven frames, striking out five in his third start back with the Ports. The only time a runner reached third base against him came in the second inning, when the Nuts scored their only run.

Stockton's first run of the game came in the second inning, when Bryan Andrade singled with one out and came around to score on a Durrington double into the left field corner. Durrington went 3-4 on Wednesday, his first multi-hit game as a member of the Ports, and his second-inning double was his second double in as many games.

Dylan Fien reached base three times, including two singles as the only other Port to record multiple hits in the win. Stockton's offense was held in check in the middle innings, as they were held without a baserunner for 16-straight batters from the end of the second inning through the opening of the eighth.

With the series tied, the Ports will aim for a series lead with Jefferson Jean on the mound, as he gets the start on Thursday night at John Thuman Field. He will be opposed by right-hander Jeter Martinez for the Nuts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 pm.







