San Jose Giants Set 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on January 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced their 2026 coaching staff with Ydwin Villegas returning as the club's manager. Villegas served as San Jose's manager in 2024 and 2025, as well as the team's Fundamentals Coach during the 2023 season.

Villegas returns for his third year as San Jose's manager after leading the Giants to a league-best 81-51 record in 2025, culminating in the San Jose Giants 13th California League Championship. The team went undefeated in the playoffs with back-to-back sweeps of Fresno in the Division Series and Inland Empire in the Championship Series. The Giants owned a league-best +251 run differential, and the 81 wins were the most by a Giants team since 2013. Villegas was named California League Manager of the year for the second straight season. Villegas played all seven seasons of his professional career as an infielder in the Giants' minor league system from 2008-2014, including three seasons in San Jose.

New to the San Francisco Giants organization, Mike Marjama has been named the San Jose Giants hitting coach. A Bay Area native and alumnus of Granite Bay High School, he spent the previous three seasons as a hitting coach in the Miami Marlins system. Last season, Marjama was a hitting coach for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA). Marjama was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 23rd round of the 2011 Draft and made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2017.

Dan Runzler is set to return for his fifth year as San Jose's pitching coach. In 2025, the Giants pitching staff had a California League leading 3.50 team ERA, the lowest by a Giants team in ten years. They also led the league in opponent batting average allowed (.231) and allowed the fewest home runs (50). Drafted by the Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 draft, Runzler swiftly made his major league debut in 2009 for the San Francisco Giants after appearing in games for all four of the Giants' full-season minor league affiliates that year. Runzler spent parts of two seasons in San Jose in 2009-2010 and was also a member of the 2014 San Francisco Giants World Championship team.

Returning to San Jose and rounding out the San Jose field staff are athletic trainer Kenta Miyazaki and strength and conditioning coach Frankie Corsetti, who will be joined by new fundamentals coach Drew Martinez.

The complete promotional calendar for the 2026 season will be announced on Monday, February 9 with single game tickets set to go on sale on Thursday, February 12. The San Jose Giants 2026 Opening Night is Tuesday, April 7 at Excite Ballpark against the Visalia Rawhide. For more information on Ticket Plans call 408. 297. 1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.







