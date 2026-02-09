San Jose Giants Set 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on February 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced today their Promotional Schedule for the 2026 season. Click here to view the calendar in its entirety. Fans can guarantee their seats now for the most popular days by purchasing any one of the San Jose Giants Ticket Plans. Single game tickets go on sale Thursday, February 12.

This year, the promotional calendar continues fan favorite traditions of Excite Ballpark while bringing new concepts with help from the team's alternate identities and exciting theme nights. Key promotions in the calendar include:

14 Fireworks Shows: 10 themed Friday Night Excite Credit Union Shows, July 3rd and July 4th Independence Celebration Shows, two (2) additional Saturday shows

4 Premium Theme Nights: Bluey Character Appearance (April 26), Star Wars (May 8), Backyard Baseball (June 7), Harry Potter (August 15)

6 San Jose Churros Nights: April 25, May 5, June 6, July 25, August 8, August 29

3 Lucha Libre Shows: May 5, July 25, August 29

Beer Batter Weekend: June 19-21 (Fireworks + Beer Batter Aloha Shirt + Father's Day Gigante Golf Driver Cover)

Additional Gate Giveaways: Magnet Schedule (April 7), Gigante Navy Bobblehead (April 11 and May 24), Churros Loteria Cards (April 25), 2025 Championship Ring (May 9), San Jose Giants Tumbler (May 23), San Jose Giants Soccer Jersey (June 6), Backyard Baseball Widget Cap (June 7), 2026 Team Card Set Giveaway (July 5), Christmas in July Ornament (July 24), Churros Lucha Mask (July 25), Churros Straw Hat (August 8), Harry Potter Beanie (August 15) and a San Jose Giants / San Jose Barracuda Hooded Shirsey (August 29)

Other Theme Nights Include: Princess Night (April 10), Salute to the Military (April 11 & May 24), Halfway to Halloween (April 12), Broadway Night (April 24), Video Game Night (May 22), Bark in the Park (May 23), Soccer Night (June 6), Seeing Double Night (June 18), Grateful Dead Tribute Night (June 19), Christmas in July (July 24), Scout Night (July 25), Pride Night (August 7), and Cancer Awareness/Superhero Night (August 28)

Beer Batter Thursdays: Every Thursday home game (11 total) Beer Batter pricing on select draft beers all game long

San Jose Giants single game tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 12 at 10:00 AM. The San Jose Giants 2026 Opening Night is Tuesday, April 7 at Excite Ballpark against the Visalia Rawhide. Ticket packages and groups are on sale now. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.







