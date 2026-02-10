Stockton Ports Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on February 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - In conjunction with the Athletics, the Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce the field staff for the 2026 season.

Darryl Kennedy will take the helm for the Ports in 2026 after serving as manager for the Lugnuts in 2025. In 2024, his first season in the A's organization, he was assistant hitting coach for Midland. Prior to joining the A's, he served as the bench coach for the KBO Hanwha Eagles from 2021-23 and spent 12 seasons coaching at multiple levels in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Jim Gott returns to the Ports as pitching coach for the second season, after serving in the same role for the Arizona A's in 2024 and the DSL A's in 2023.

Cooper Goldby takes on the role of hitting coach for Stockton after serving as assistant hitting coach for High-A Lansing last season. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as manager with the Dominican Summer League A's but began his coaching career as the assistant hitting coach for the Ports in 2022.

Jose Ortiz rejoins the A's organization as hitting coach for Stockton. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native played for the A's in parts of the 2000 and 2001 seasons. In the minors, he won Pacific Coast League MVP and Minor League Player of the Year in 2000. His playing career also featured stints with the Colorado Rockies and ultimately spanned over a decade in Japan and Mexico, including winning the NPB Championship with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in 2011.

Harry Wu joins Stockton as athletic trainer for the 2026 season. He was previously the assistant athletic trainer for the DSL A's in 2024 and head athletic trainer in 2025.

Haley Marquardt will continue in the role of sport performance coach for the second season, after serving in the same role with the Arizona A's (2024) and the team's Dominican Summer League affiliate (2023).

Rounding out the Stockton staff, Vic Zapien is returning for his 22nd season as the Ports Clubhouse Manager. Zapien began his career with the Ports in 2003 as their bat boy and was promoted to Clubhouse Manager in 2004. Zapien has acted as the California League All-Star Team Clubhouse Manager three times in 2007, 2011, and 2013 and was honored with the California League Clubhouse Manager of the Year award four times in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2023.







California League Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.