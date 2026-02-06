Former Port Archie Gilbert Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former player Archie Gilbert. Gilbert passed away this past week at the age of 42. The Ports send condolences to Gilbert's family and friends during this difficult time.

Williamson graduated from Logan High School in Union City in California where he then went to California State East Bay. He would end up playing for Stockton in the 2008 season where he played in 119 games at all three outfield positions batting .278 with seven home runs and 49 runs batted in. Gilbert was a stolen base machine compiling 35 stolen bases with 85 runs scored.

Williamson went on to play in the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations after Stockton, reaching as high as Double-A Mobile with Arizona in his last professional season in 2012.

For more information about Archie Gilbert, visit the following websites:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=gilber001arc







