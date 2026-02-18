Battle of the Bay 2.1: San Jose Giants to Host Oakland Ballers

San Jose, CA - On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the San Jose Giants and the Oakland Ballers will face off for the second consecutive year, building on the success of last season's historic matchup. Dubbed "Battle of the Bay 2.1," the two organizations, each fresh off their respective 2025 Championship seasons, will meet for an exhibition game at San Jose's Excite Ballpark as part of the Giants' Minor League Spring Training schedule. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.

Tickets for the game are now on sale at sjgiants.com with the game set to air on CBS Bay Area.

"Congratulations to the Oakland Ballers on their first championship last year," said San Jose Giants President Ben Taylor. "Our organization is familiar with that winning feeling as, after beginning the year with a Battle of the Bay 2.0 victory, the team secured its historic 13th League Championship. In San Jose, winning isn't a singular achievement, it is a Giant culture. We look forward to again providing fans, and the Ballers, the chance to experience it as we begin the 2026 baseball season."

Taking place at the ballpark formerly known as Municipal Stadium, which first opened in 1942, this matchup marks just the second time an affiliated Minor League franchise, the San Jose Giants, will take on an MLB Partner League team, the Oakland Ballers. The inaugural Battle of the Bay 2.0 last year was the first such meeting.

Both teams enter the game riding championship momentum. The Giants completed a perfect playoff run to capture their eighth title as a San Francisco affiliate in 2025. The Ballers rallied for a thrilling series comeback to claim the Pioneer Baseball League Championship in only their second season of existence.

"The San Jose Giants won their league last year. So did we. Our record was better, not that we're counting," said Oakland Ballers Co-Founder Bryan Carmel. "Here's the point: we are laser focused on winning this game and claiming our rightful place as the Champion amongst Champions of the Bay Area. We literally hired our new president, Yeshayah Goldfarb, because he spent two decades within the Giants organization. He's revealed all of their secrets. We now know the ins and outs of Gigante, their alleged mascot. If the San Jose Giants are scared, they should be."

Roster information for both teams will be announced in the days leading up to the event. Fans can also expect contests, giveaways, live music, and in-game promotions from both organizations to enhance the game-day experience.

The exhibition will be a nine (9) inning game and be played using standard MLB rules and guidelines.

Following the exhibition against the Ballers, the San Jose Giants 2026 Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 7 at Excite Ballpark against the Visalia Rawhide.

