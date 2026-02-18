Fresno Grizzlies Announce "25 Years Downtown" Celebration

FRESNO, CA - With just 50 days until the home opener on April 7, the Fresno Grizzlies announced today that the 2026 season will commemorate 25 years in Downtown Fresno, celebrating the history, community impact, and unforgettable moments that have defined the franchise since moving into what is now Chukchansi Park in 2002.

For a quarter century, the Grizzlies have been a summertime staple in the Central Valley, welcoming more than nine million fans through the gates. What began as a new chapter for the organization has grown into a defining era for Downtown Fresno, with Chukchansi Park serving not only as a premier sports venue, but also as a year-round destination for entertainment, culture, and community connection.

That fan support has the Grizzlies on pace to reach 10 million total baseball attendees in 2026, and the milestone night when the organization crosses that threshold promises to be a celebration fans won't want to miss.

Since opening, Chukchansi Park has hosted more than 1,500 professional baseball games, including the unforgettable 2015 National Championship season, professional debuts, and career milestones. Beyond baseball, the ballpark has welcomed concerts, festivals, cultural celebrations, and special events - further cementing its role as a vibrant hub of civic pride and regional entertainment. Countless bonding moments-like first fan's first baseball games, birthday parties, retirement celebrations, engagements and even weddings---have developed the community's personal affection for the park as well.

To mark the milestone, the Grizzlies have unveiled a special "25 Years Downtown" anniversary logo, designed to honor the franchise's evolution by incorporating elements from the four distinct brand color schemes the team has used since arriving in Downtown Fresno. The commemorative mark symbolizes both the organization's rich past and its continued growth - celebrating tradition while embracing innovation.

The anniversary logo will be featured prominently throughout the 2026 season, appearing on promotional materials, digital platforms, and exclusive discounts throughout the year. Fans will also see the logo highlighted on the 2015 Replica Jersey Giveaway, celebrating the Grizzlies' National Championship team. The limited-edition jerseys will be distributed on April 11, serving as a nostalgic tribute to one of the most iconic seasons in franchise history and a lasting keepsake for fans.

Additional details on the 25 Years Downtown celebration will be announced in the coming weeks but fans can check the already released promotional calendar and expect a season filled with special moments, surprise tributes, and milestone celebrations honoring the community that has made 25 years in Downtown Fresno possible.With less than two months until Opening Day, fans are encouraged to stay tuned to fresnogrizzlies.com and the Fresno Grizzlies' social media channels for the latest updates, announcements, and exclusive content as the milestone season approaches.







