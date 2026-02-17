Grizzlies Coaching & Field Staff Announced for 2026

Fresno, CA - The Colorado Rockies have announced the Fresno Grizzlies field and support staff for the 2026 season with Manager Cesar Galvez returning to the post for the second consecutive season.

Galvez's field staff will also return Bench Coach Dave Keller and Hitting Coach Greg Jones, while Geoff Brown joins the organization as Pitching Coach.

The Grizzlies' support staff for 2026 includes returners in Physical Performance Coach Jeremiah Stewart and the 2025 California League Clubhouse Manager of the Year Conlin McGuire. New to the staff are Athletic Trainer Luke Schroering and Technology Assistant Carter McKeown.

Galvez, who was named the 14th manager in Grizzlies history and the third during the club's affiliation with the Rockies, returns to Fresno for his fourth consecutive year with the Fresno Grizzlies after leading the club to a postseason appearance in 2025. After spending two seasons as the Grizzlies' Bench Coach, Galvez took the helm in 2025 and continues to build on his strong foundation within the Rockies organization.

Keller returns for his second season as Bench Coach, bringing decades of professional baseball experience to the staff. His managerial résumé includes multiple stops across Minor League Baseball, highlighted by being named Carolina League Manager of the Year in 1993 with the Kinston Indians. Keller also spent time as the Chicago Cubs' Minor League Hitting Coordinator (2004-2010).

Brown joins the Grizzlies as Pitching Coach for the 2026 season. With an extensive background in pitcher development, Brown will oversee a talented Fresno pitching staff and continue the Rockies' emphasis on strengthening arms throughout the system.

Jones returns as Hitting Coach after previously playing for the Rockies organization 2018-2021. Jones brings both playing and coaching experience to the Fresno clubhouse and continues to work closely with the organization's top offensive prospects.

Stewart returns for another season overseeing player strength and conditioning, while McGuire continues his steady presence as Home Clubhouse Manager. Schroering joins the organization as Athletic Trainer, and McKeown will serve as Technology Assistant, supporting player development initiatives and in-game analytics.

The staff is currently in Arizona with the organization for spring training before heading to the Central Valley prior to the season opener on April 3rd in Visalia. The Grizzlies home opener at Chukchansi Park is April 7th against the Stockton Ports.







